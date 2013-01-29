ñol

Dentist Williamsburg "Best of the Best" Awarded to Quarterpath Dental and Dr. Michael C. Shuck by Follow Media Consulting, Inc.

by Benzinga Staff
January 29, 2013 6:06 AM | 2 min read

Quarterpath Dental and Dr. Michael C. Shuck was awarded the "Best of the Best" designation for excellence by Follow Media Consulting, Inc. in the category of Dentist Williamsburg.

Williamsburg, VA (PRWEB) January 29, 2013

Quarterpath Dental and Dr. Michael C. Shuck were awarded the "Best of the Best" designation for excellence by Follow Media Consulting, Inc. in the category of Dentist Williamsburg. This award signifies the continued commitment and dedication of the areas best in dental care services.

Quarterpath Dental is headed by Dr. Michael C. Shuck and his team of professional dental assistants. The clinic is a child friendly, complete family dentistry that is currently located at 1480 Quarterpath Rd, Ste 2A, Williamsburg, VA 23185.

Dr. Shuck has been practicing dentistry in the Williamsburg, Virginia, area since 2007. He graduated from the College of William and Mary, receiving a bachelor of science in Biology. He received his Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) degree from the Medical College of Virginia, Cum Laude. He takes part in many volunteer outreach events, including Virginia's Mission of Mercy projects, Virginia Special Olympics, Give Kids a Smile, and the Jamaica Project. Dr. Shuck also volunteers at Williamsburg's Olde Towne Medical Center. He actively participates with Virginia's Donated Dental Services. He is a professional member of American Dental Association, Virginia Dental Association, Peninsula Dental Society and Virginia Academy of General Dentistry. He has also advance training on Misch International Implant Institute, Oral Conscious Sedation, Invisalign, ClearCorrect and Advanced Cardiac Life Support.

Quarterpath Dental services also includes composite fillings, crowns, bridges, root canals, implant restorations, oral surgery, dentures, children's dentistry and much more. Call their office at (757) 345-2295 or visit their website at http://www.quarterpathdental.com/index.html to know more about their clinic services.

About Follow Media Consulting, Inc.

Named one of the best SEO companies by Jonas Marketing, Follow Media Consulting, Inc. is a rapidly growing worldwide firm of SEO, Social Media, and Mobile Marketing Professionals. Follow Media Consulting, Inc. headquarters is located in Richmond, VA. However, our professional team is networked across the world, with regional offices across the United States, in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, South Africa, the Philippines, and India.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10369531.htm

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

