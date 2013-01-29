CipherLab to Participate in Upcoming 2013 Associated Grocers of Florida Food Show

CipherLab Helps Associated Grocers of Florida Deploy Unique Ordering Infrastructure.

CipherLab USA, a global leader in the design, manufacture, and marketing of Automatic Identification and Data Capture/Collection products and systems will showcase its Intelligent Order Entry on 8320 acoustic coupler terminal from February 7th to 8th, 2013 in Miami at Booth 823 at the "Tournament of Champions" Food Show hosted by the Associated Grocers of Florida Inc.

CipherLab's 8320 acoustic coupler handheld terminal is ideal for the retail setting and is a particularly good choice as a replacement for older style terminals. The units can be ordered as either laser or linear scanners and offer over 270 hours of battery operation for reliability in the most demanding settings. The units are completely programmable, connect to standard phone lines and include up to 10MB of data memory and 2MB of program memory.

CipherLab's Intelligent Order Entry (IOE) is designed specifically for use by grocery and C-stores, ensures that shipping container space is maximized to resolve packing problems and reduce overall freight costs. When used in conjunction with CipherLab's 8320 handheld terminal, Intelligent Order Entry enables members to calculate the cubic footage and weight of bulk goods, thereby reducing wasted space in shipping containers.

The 8320 is the perfect hardware choice since it offers the capability of transmitting data over the Internet or acoustically over standard phone lines, and has the added benefit of requiring very little investment in staff training time. With an Ethernet cradle, 8320 acoustic coupler handheld terminal can leverage current internet infrastructure to increase the order and delivery responsiveness. It is a seamless migration from acoustic communications to an Internet-enabled platform.

For more details and specifications regarding CipherLab 8320 acoustic coupler handheld terminal or request for demo, please send an email to NASales(at)cipherlab(dot)com or contact our office at 888-300-9779 by phone.

About CipherLab

CipherLab is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and marketing of Automatic Identification and Data Capture/Collection products and systems. The company's mobile computers and scanners are integrated into the networks of some of the world's best known logistics, retail, distribution, government installations and healthcare companies, helping them run more efficiently and effectively onsite and on the road. CipherLab USA is headquartered in Plano, TX. For more information, please visit http://www.cipherlab.com or like us at http://www.facebook.com/CipherlabUsa.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10369418.htm