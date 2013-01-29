Attention Star-Crossed Lovers: U Star Novels Releases Fully-Personalized Version of Romeo & Juliet for Gay Couples.

Poised to become a literary hit this Valentine's day, U Star Novels proves that the torches burn bright for same-sex couples, as the company puts a unique and fully-personalized spin on Shakespeare's classic love story.

With global readership demanding a more immersive experience, U Star Novels have grown to become a respected and in-demand entity. Allowing readers to customize a myriad of novels with over thirty personalized pieces of information, reading has never been so engaging.

Gearing up for Valentine's Day 2013, the company is delighted to announce their most innovative novel to date – a twist on Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet especially for same-sex couples.

Aptly titled ‘Romeo and Romeo' or ‘Juliet and Juliet', couples can put themselves directly in the middle of the action, with a storyline that has been significantly altered to make the most of their same-sex bond.

The F/F and M/M offering comes following roaring success with U Star Novels' personalized version of the traditional Rome and Juliet story.

“It has been one of our most popular books to date, proof that the story is still as popular today as it was hundreds of years ago,” says Katie Olver.

Continuing, “With large numbers of same-sex couples asking to purchase the novel, we decided to go all-out and provide a new spin on the story that is dedicated to them. It's truly unique.”

Readers will be able to take the place of the two timeless characters, as they speak to each other in a way that only Shakespeare and U Star Novels' Editors could have created. From “Let lips do what hands do” to “I must hear from thee everyday”, the story's romance and charm is now available for same-sex couples to relish.

“Customers can personalize everything from the characters' names, gender and even the town where the novel is set; gay couples will find that it's the most exciting and romantic literary experience they'll ever encounter,” Olver adds.

The book is available in both printed and ebook format, with hard copies produced on a print-on-demand basis. The story is customized online via a simple questionnaire with books arriving via mail within one week. Ebooks are available in just hours.

Due to the initial success of the company's first customized classic novels for same-sex couples, U Star Novels plans to adapt many of its existing classic titles to account for characters of any sex. Customers are urged to frequently check their website for any future announcements.

With Valentine's day just around the corner and demand expected to be high, U Star Novels recommends that prospective customers order their books as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

