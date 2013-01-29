Pairing Fashiong & Tech with a Runway Twist: World's First Fashion Hackathon, Presented by Condé Nast, Comes to New York Fashion Week

The world's first Fashion Hackathon, presented by Condé Nast is a competition in which engineers and designers will have 24 hours to create an app or startup concept that solves a pivotal problem in the Fashion Industry. The top three teams will present their concept on world's top fashion stage - the runway at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week, vying for the chance to have the app launched by the CFDA.

The top three teams will receive the honor of presenting their concept on the world's top fashion stage - the runway at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week. The winner, selected by top Fashion judges, will receive $10,000 and the chance to have its app launched by the CFDA.

The Fashion Hackathon will take place Saturday through Sunday. Developers, graphic designers and entrepreneurs already occupy over 430 of the 450 available spots. About 100 teams are expected to submit their ideas. Hackathon judges include a mix of solid Tech and Fashion names - from Style.com's editor Dirk Standen, to GAP's Director of Global Digital & Social Media Rachel Tipograph, to Tumblr's Fashion Evangelist Valentine Uhovski. The three final teams will prepare for the big finale under the guidance of mentors such as GILT's founder Kevin Ryan.

“It is one of the most diverse hackathons ever held in the United States - it includes 550 hackers with a variety of backgrounds, 45% of which are women,” said Decoded Fashion co-founder Liz Bacelar. “The goal was to educate Tech creators on the needs of the Fashion industry, while showing to Fashion leaders the limitless possibilities of Tech.”

The Decoded Fashion Forum and Hackathon finale, on Feb. 14, will feature an unprecedented mix of speakers at the intersection of Fashion and Technology. The event includes keynotes by Foursquare founder Dennis Crowley and high-fashion designer Zac Posen. Speakers include Supermodel Coco Rocha, Fab.com's Founder Bradford Shellhammer, and Designer Kimberly Ovitz.

“Decoded Fashion is the first technology event to ever take place in the tents at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week,” said Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Executive producer and founder of SWW Creative. “This event will inspire a monumental and positive change within the Fashion industry. The ideas and apps created in this event, with the goal to support the CFDA, will be inspiring to the industry as a whole."

The top three Hackathon teams will be presented by fashion legend and Contributing Editor at Vogue.com, Candy Pratts Price, and the winner will be selected by the following judges: CFDA's CEO Stephen Kolb, Rebecca Minkoff's CoFounder Uri Minkoff, designer Zac Posen and the Chairman of GILT Susan Lyne.

"This groundbreaking event, fusing the worlds of Fashion and Technology so compellingly, is a natural fit for Condé Nast,” says Drew Schutte, Chief Integration Officer. “We can't wait to see what happens when all this talent mixes together."

The expected audience at Decoded Fashion at MBFW is 500 attendees, which will include Tech founders, members of leading fashion brands, as well as retail executives.

ABOUT DECODED FASHION

Decoded Fashion is the first event series connecting the world's most innovative startups to Fashion, Beauty & Retail forerunners. Decoded Fashion was conceptualized and launched by Liz Bacelar to accelerate innovation at the intersection of fashion and retail. The first Decoded Fashion forum was launched in April 2012 at Lincoln Center, with the support of the CFDA. It brought together over 600 attendees from 220 different brands. This past November, the event was launched in London with the support of the British Prime Minister's Office and an audience of 350 attendees from over 200 brands.

Bacelar works closely with tech communities around the world to connect the best new technology from emerging startups and established companies with leaders in Fashion & Retail.

Her partner, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff was the Inaugural Director of Fashion for Lincoln Center, acts as a Fashion Consultant to IMG Worldwide, and is widely recognized for her contributions to the American fashion industry. Wolkoff is also the founder of SWW Creative, a new agency that provides innovative collaborations within the spheres of fashion, beauty, sports, entertainment, and technology. SWW Creative forges personal and professional relationships across global power industries; advising brands, companies, and individuals as they seek to build advantageous ventures and superlative initiatives.

ABOUT CONDE NAST

Condé Nast is home to some of the world's most celebrated media brands. In the United States, Condé Nast publishes 18 consumer magazines, four business-to-business publications, 27 websites, and more than 50 apps for mobile and tablet devices, all of which define excellence in their categories. The company also owns Fairchild Fashion Media (FFM), whose portfolio of brands serves as the leading source of news and analysis for the global fashion community. Condé Nast has won more National Magazine Awards over the past ten years than all of its competitors combined. For more information, visit condenast.com or follow us on Twitter @CondeNastCorp.

