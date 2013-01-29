eCommission® now offers DocuSign® eSignature for Commission Advances

eCommission Financial Services, proudly announced that it has integrated the DocuSign electronic signature solution into the company's industry-leading commission advance services to accelerate processing and payment of commissions to real estate agents.

Real estate agents interested in receiving advance payment of their commissions can visit the eCommission website to complete their funding request online. The process involves the agent and broker signing agreements to authorize the assignment and redirection of the commission. This process has traditionally required both parties to print, sign and fax or scan and email their agreements. Now with DocuSign, the commission advance process can be completed online without paper – anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected device.

"DocuSign is the real estate industry standard for eSignature with its easy to use, incredibly convenient and completely secure solution," explains Sean Whaling, Founder and Co-CEO of eCommission. "When we sought out to improve the commission advance process for our customers, leveraging the eSignature platform the majority of real estate agents, brokers and their clients already use to buy and sell homes just made sense.”

Customers of eCommission are noticing the benefits. “I have always appreciated how quickly eCommission provides its advances,” explained Lilly Rogers, a Coldwell Banker agent in Arlington, VA. “But now with DocuSign, eCommission's service is so much faster and convenient because I can sign everything online at the same time I'm requesting my money.”

“Real estate agents have been using DocuSign's eSignature solution for years to create a more convenient experience for home buyers and sellers,” said Tom Gonser, founder and chief strategy officer, DocuSign. “We're pleased that eCommission has selected DocuSign to expedite commission advances to create a better experience for agents.”

