AGNITY CareView Receives 2012 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award

CareView recognized for Innovation in Secure Video Communications for Healthcare

AGNITY Healthcare, a global provider of secure contextual communication and collaboration solutions to healthcare providers and payers, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named AGNITY CareView™ as a recipient of the 2012 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award.

AGNITY CareView is an innovative web-based and browser independent secure voice and video conferencing solution designed for the healthcare market. It is a value-added feature of AGNITY MobileCare™, the healthcare industry's first secure contextual communication and collaboration solution. With CareView™, clinicians are able to collaborate with one another and connect with patients over state-of-the-art, high quality video conferencing. This HIPAA compliant solution optimizes medical decision-making and care in the areas of home health care, care coordination, direct therapy observation shared decision-making and in-patient psychiatric hospitals. “We're delighted to receive this award from the team at Internet Telephony” said Ken Epps, President of AGNITY Healthcare. “AGNITY CareView™ strengthens the value proposition of MobileCare™ for clinicians and remote caregivers by delivering secure contextual messaging with voice and video for faster and better patient care.”

CareView™ and MobileCare™ are powered by AGNITY's award-winning carrier-grade APTUS platform, which is designed from the ground up for highly scalable and secure premise-based or cloud deployments, supporting millions of subscribers. Clinicians and patients can utilize CareView™ on multiple popular mobile smartphone and tablet platforms and operating systems as well as on laptop and desktop PCs. “It is with pleasure that we recognize AGNITY Healthcare with a Product of the Year Award. The editors of INTERNET TELEPHONY have verified that AGNITY CareView™ displays quality and innovation while providing solutions to real business communications challenges,” stated Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “I would like to congratulate the team at AGNITY Healthcare for their commitment to advancing IP communication technologies.”

2012 Product of the Year winners are published in the January/February 2013 issue of INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine. INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the authority in IP communication since 1998™.

About AGNITY Inc.

AGNITY Healthcare is a leading provider of applications and services that harnesses the power of mobility and the Internet to improve access and the quality of healthcare. AGNITY Healthcare solutions deliver the freedom of healthcare on demand by connecting patients, doctors, payers and hospitals anytime, anywhere. By helping healthcare scale to reduce costs, expand capacity, and improve productivity of healthcare delivery, AGNITY Healthcare helps improve patient care and the patient-provider relationship. AGNITY Healthcare is a division of AGNITY Inc.AGNITY is a leading global provider of communication solutions that transform, innovate and accelerate the delivery of rich-media applications across multiple industry verticals. With locations in Silicon Valley, Richardson (Texas) and Noida (India), AGNITY is a unique company providing global support exclusively on application design, solution development, and application migration and deployment.

For more information, visit http://www.agnity.com and http://www.agnityhealthcare.com, Twitter @agnityinc @agnityhealth

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. For more information, please visit http://www.itmag.com. Follow INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine on Twitter or join our Linked In group.

About TMC:

TMC is a global, integrated media company that helps clients build communities in print, in person and online. TMC publishes multiple magazines including CUSTOMER, INTERNET TELEPHONY, M2M Evolution and Cloud Computing. TMCnet is read by as many as 1.5 million unique visitors each month, and is the leading source of news and articles for the communications and technology industries. TMC is also the producer of ITEXPO, the world's leading B2B communications event, as well as industry events: M2M Evolution; Cloud4SMB Expo; DevCon5; HTML5 Summit; Super Wi-Fi Summit, CVx; AstriCon; StartupCamp; MSPWorld and more. Visit TMC Events for a complete listing and further information.

For more information about TMC, please visit http://www.tmcnet.com.

AGNITY®, the AGNITY® logo, CareView™, APTUS™, MobileCare™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of AGNITY, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other names, logos, brands, and trademarks listed or referred to are the property of their respective trademark holders. The trademark holders are not affiliated with AGNITY, Inc. and do not sponsor or endorse these materials or its products. All rights reserved.

