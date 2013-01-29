New Writers Ensure GardenToolbox Isn't Short of Gardening Advice, Even With Snow Looming

Many people look at the snow outside and don't even contemplate leaving the house; but people at GardenToolbox see through that white foreground and cease gardening opportunities. Some new gardening experts are now dedicated writers and will be populating the official blog with experience and tips.

The online retailer GardenToolbox.co.uk has been operational for many years now and since they've created quite a large following for themselves, they have felt it necessary to share their experience and advice with others.

Jenny Tull, a seasoned gardening enthusiast at GardenToolbox often writes or provides ideas for a wide range of topics on the blog. Not only does Jenny convey a keen interest in all areas and aspects of gardening, but she also manages to get her messages and advice across in a simplistic, easy to understand manner for newbies and experienced green thumbs.

“Many times I'll brainstorm ideas for the coming week over the weekend as that's when I'm usually considering and planning things for my own garden” explains Jenny. “Sometimes I'll focus on current events or trends and expand upon them with my own interpretations and advice; for example the current snow epidemic makes people think gardening is not possible, but I beg to differ...”

Various articles can be found on the official GardenToolbox blog at the following link: http://news.gardentoolbox.co.uk/

As well as Jenny contributing to the blog, there are various other authors and editors including Thomas Mulrooney. “I have to admit that I'm not the biggest green thumb within the business, but that won't stop me providing information and advice to the best of my ability! As long as people still frequent the blog and enjoy the articles that are being published, I'll be extremely happy to know that I'm creating content that benefits others.”

For those that enjoy Tom's offerings, take a peek at his Google Plus page to find more articles which may well inspire further reading: Thomas Mulrooney Profile.

So, if none of these posts are motivational enough to get you out in the garden before summer; you may want to consider another hobby which involves a bit more indoor activity... Perhaps, blogging?

GardenToolbox.co.uk currently operates on the new, rebranded and constantly growing Online Home Retail Network which hosts 50 websites. These sites sell everything from Mira showers & bathroom taps all the way to the kitchen sink which can be found here: http://www.kitchen-sink-shop.co.uk/. Online Home Retail Limited first started out as Plumbworld Ltd back in 1999 and since then it has been bought by the Grafton Group PLC in 2006 and received a major rebrand in 2012. The business now employs 60 people in its purpose built warehouse/offices and has a total turnover nearing £25 million per year.

