Three Luxury Condos Remain at the Ascent in Beaver Creek

Avon, CO (Jan. 24, 2013) – Real Capital Solutions, a nationally-focused investor of work-out and value-add properties, disclosed they are nearly sold out of their Beaver Creek resort property in Avon, Colorado. Only three homes remain from the original purchase of this 49 unit condominium building. The property, which offers full condominium ownership, has been extremely successful for the investor.

According to Peter Wells, Senior Partner of Condo Capital Solutions, the condo branch of Real Capital Solutions, “The Ascent has been a great asset for us. Tremendous opportunities await the final three home purchasers.” The Ascent Residences offer high-country enthusiasts the chance to own a 5-Star resort home at the base of world-class ski resort, Beaver Creek. An extensive list of amenities includes underground, heated parking, ski lockers and storage closets, indoor pool and spa, steam room, exercise facilities and outdoor fireplace and spa. The property is only two hours from Denver by car, 20 minutes from the Eagle County Airport, 15 minutes from Vail and is surrounded by winter and summer recreational and shopping spots.

According to AOL Travel, within Colorado's 55 peaks higher than 14,000 feet, Beaver Creek ranks among the 10 best. Sited characteristics of the resort include its age, having opened in 1980, the size with 1,800 skiable acres and the amenities within Beaver Creek Village including shops, restaurants, bars and art galleries. In 2012, The National Ski Areas Association honored the resort for having the Best Overall Safety Program in the Industry. Local restaurant Zach's Cabin received the Best of Award of Excellence for the eighth consecutive year from Wine Spectator magazine. And Beaver Creek and Vail were the winners of the Luxist Awards' Readers' Choice Award in the Best Luxury Family Winter Vacation category.

All three remaining homes at The Ascent are on the fourth level of the 5-story condominium building. Each home is finely finished and includes luxurious appointments. The homes range from 2,182 square feet to 2,550 square feet and offer three or four bedrooms and three-and-a-half to four baths. Prices range from $919,000 to $1,129,000.

For more information visit http://www. theascentresidences.com or contact Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate at 970-748-8444.

