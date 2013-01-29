Life on Top of the (Tech) World

Former Microsoft exec Joachim Kempin tells all in new book "Resolve and Fortitude" and gives insight into the company's future.

“Welcome to the world of explosive competitiveness – where staying on top is never guaranteed!”

This is the world of Microsoft at the height of its powers when it was the world's most valuable company dominating the rapidly expanding tech industry. A fascinating and secretive world as former Microsoft Senior Vice President Joachim Kempin describes it in his new book, "Resolve and Fortitude: Microsoft's 'Secret Power Broker'” breaks his silence.

Within he examines Microsoft's formula for success, his role within the company as he rose through the ranks to become a senior executive, and his pivotal involvement in the company's historic antitrust proceedings. Until now an untold story!

In captivating detail Kempin describes how he worked directly with two of the world's most influential CEOs, Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer, and where and when he disagreed with them.

This leads him to analyze the company's future prospects for success and to give bold recommendations and practical management advice to its current leadership team.

“I wrote Resolve and Fortitude to stir up Microsoft“, says Kempin, who during his career turned down countless interviews from national and international media and was dubbed “Microsoft's secret power broker” at the height of the company's influence. “At one point Microsoft was the most vital company in the world, and I believe it can still turn the tide and achieve that position once again”.

Resolve and Fortitude is essential reading for anyone interested in the tech industry and its future, the world of big business or the upper echelons of one the planet's most intriguing companies.

For more information, visit http://www.xlibris.com.

"Resolve and Fortitude: Microsoft's 'Secret Power Broker'” breaks his silence

By Joachim Kempin

ISBN: 978-1-4797-3201-2

Hardcover, retail price: $29.99

E-book price: $12.95

About the author

Joachim Kempin was born in Hannover, Germany and graduated with a diploma in mathematics from the University of Hannover. He began working for Microsoft in 1983, eventually heading its OEM division before rising to the position of Senior VP in 1990. Before retiring in 2002, Kempin was known for his private nature and his ability to drive hard bargains, as he worked alongside Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer to make Microsoft Windows the number one software brand in the world.

# # #

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10358463.htm