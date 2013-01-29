DISC Behavioral Analysis Goes Global: PeopleKeys Announces Plans for Continued International Growth

PeopleKeys announces products in new languages, and its expansion into the international marketplace.

PeopleKeys, a leading publisher of DISC-based behavioral analysis tools, is moving ahead with plans to offer products in five new language translations, adding Indonesian, Portuguese, Dutch, German, French and Spanish to their already extensive catalogue of language offerings: English (US), English (UK), Chinese, Italian, Hebrew, Thai, Malay, Korean, Danish, and Greek.

Based in the US, PeopleKeys has developed relationships with companies, clients, and organizations around the world. PeopleKeys has partnered with distributors in 14 countries and six continents, making them a leading provider of DISC behavioral analysis tools to the international community.

In 2012, PeopleKeys experienced unprecedented growth in the international market and saw a strong demand for behavioral analysis services that cater to non-English speaking clients. To meet the needs of their growing international client base, PeopleKeys intends to dedicate a significant amount of resources in 2013 to expanding their foreign language offerings.

In addition, PeopleKeys' success in international markets has caused the company to make innovative plans for international growth in 2013. These plans include:



Technological upgrades to their assessment portal website, all translating into multiple languages

Ongoing expansion of the foreign language offerings in their DISC catalogue

Translations for their online DISC training modules, including a Spanish language version of their popular course Introduction to Behavioral Analysis

Implementing new services and technologies to strengthen relationships with international partners and distributors

PeopleKeys has maintained a strong international presence for over thirty years. In 2013, PeopleKeys maintains that international growth will continue to be a priority. This push towards serving international clients marks a key phase in the company's expansion plan, and allows them to extend their global footprint in the coming year.

The catalogue of available translated products can be found at the PeopleKeys online store, discinsights.com. For more information on upcoming translations or to find out how to become an international DISC partner or distributor, please visit peoplekeys.com or contact an international account manager at +1.330.559.5580.

About PeopleKeys

PeopleKeys has been providing tools to measure the connection between personality and human behavior for over 30 years. PeopleKeys provides training in DISC behavioral analysis, and shows clients how an understanding of human behavior can be used for applications such as personal growth, improving relationships, increasing sales, streamlining company productivity, counseling, coaching, making smart hiring decisions, and resolving conflict. Their services are frequently used in corporate, private, educational, and ministerial settings around the world. For more information about DISC and its international applications, please contact Marketing Manager Kaitlyn Miller at 330-599-5580 x113.

