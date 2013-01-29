PolicyPak Provides New Way to Enforce Settings in Microsoft SkyDrive

The new Pak offers a way for Thunderbird IT admins to deliver and lockdown user settings.

PolicyPak Software, the leader in desktop management software, recently released a new solution for managing Microsoft SkyDrive.

The new preconfigured SkyDrive Pak allows IT admins to dictate and ensure settings for SkyDrive, so users can synchronize their directories with the cloud without having to call the help desk.

The preconfigured Pak has the same interface as the SkyDrive client, and even allows IT admins to disable settings so users can't alter them. If users try to alter configuration settings, PolicyPak remediates them the next time the application is opened. Screenshots and instructions of how the SkyDrive Pak works can be found on the PolicyPak website.

PolicyPak can deliver settings using Microsoft Active Directory Group Policy, Microsoft SCCM, Dell KACE, or any other management tool.

IT Admins can get a free PolicyPak trial or find out more about PolicyPak by attending a Group Policy Webinar at the PolicyPak Website, or by calling (800) 883-8002.

Jeremy Moskowitz, founder of PolicyPak Software says, “When you're ready to get serious about managing SkyDrive, PolicyPak is ready for you.”

PolicyPak Professional customers have complimentary access to the Microsoft SkyDrive Pak, in addition to over 50 other pre-configured Paks. Some of the most popular applications offer up solutions for Java, Microsoft Office 2010, Firefox and Shockwave. Security options are also available for less popular applications and custom homegrown applications with the PolicyPak Design Studio.

About PolicyPak Software:

PolicyPak Software (http://www.policypak.com) is the leader in application compliance and desktop management tools for Active Directory. The software enables IT pros to deliver, lockdown and remediate settings for desktops, laptops, VDI sessions, company devices, as well as personal “BYOD” devices. PolicyPak was founded by desktop management expert and Microsoft Group Policy MVP Jeremy Moskowitz.

