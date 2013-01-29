Video from Lisa Sasevich Reveals Entrepreneurial Secret for Being Able to Charge More

Entrepreneurs who want to master high-ticket selling must first distinguish their system for how they get results, over and over, for their clients. In a "Buddha Bar" video on her blog, Queen of Sales Conversion Lisa Sasevich reveals the one thing heart-centered entrepreneurs must do, in addition to that, to become masterful at being able to charge more for their work.

Entrepreneurs who want to master high-ticket selling must first distinguish their system for how they get results, over and over, for their clients. In a "Buddha Bar" video on her blog, Queen of Sales Conversion Lisa Sasevich reveals the one thing heart-centered entrepreneurs must do, in addition to that, to become masterful at being able to charge more for their work. In "Take Your Unique Branded System to the Next Level," Sasevich explains why taking this one step is a powerful way to get ideal clients hooked.

"This may sound simple," Sasevich explains. "But don't dismiss it."

She created this "Buddha Bar" video to help heart-centered entrepreneurs make their own services and products sound special.

Heart-centered entrepreneurs who watch this video learn:



Why taking this one step automatically turns entrepreneurs into sought-after experts

How doing this single action makes clients willing to pay more for an entrepreneur's products or services

One step entrepreneurs often miss when creating their systems for how they create results for their clients

And more.

The action Sasevich recommends taking transforms an entrepreneur's offerings from "common" to "unique" in the eyes of ideal clients … and unique is often worth an investment.

For more information, or to watch the video in its entirety, visit: http://www.theinvisibleclose.com/articles/take-your-unique-branded-system-to-the-next-level/

Recently honored as one of America's Top Women Mentoring Leaders by WoW magazine, Lisa Sasevich, “The Queen of Sales Conversion,” teaches experts who are making a difference how to get their message out and enjoy massive results, without being “sales-y.”

Recognized sales expert by Success Magazine, and as one of 2012's fastest growing independently owned companies by Inc. Magazine, Lisa delivers high-impact sales-closing strategies for turbo-charging entrepreneurs and small business owners to great profits. According to best-selling author Brian Tracy, “Lisa Sasevich is one of the greatest discoveries in America today!”

After 25 years of winning top sales awards and training senior executives at companies like Pfizer and Hewlett-Packard, she left corporate America and put her skills to test as an entrepreneur. And in just a few short years, Lisa created a multi-million-dollar home-based business with 2 toddlers in tow. Lisa is the undisputed expert on how to make BIG money doing what you love.

