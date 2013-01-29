Divergent Media Releases Phosphor - A New Way to Bring Animation and Video to the Web

Divergent Media announced today the immediate availability of Phosphor, a new Mac application which easily converts QuickTime movies into web-friendly compositions, allowing designers and developers to create dynamic website content compatible with a wider range of browsers and mobile devices than ever before.

Divergent Media announced today the immediate availability of Phosphor, a Mac application which easily converts the video component of QuickTime movies into web-friendly compositions, which play back in any modern browser with support for JavaScript and the ability to display images. Phosphor is available starting today from the Mac App Store for $9.99.

Phosphor is the only application on the market which can make animation and video playable in a browser without needing special HTML5 video tag support, multiple codecs, or browser plugins. Phosphor compositions can be played on mobile and desktop devices, support full alpha transparency, and can be interacted with and controlled via JavaScript.

“Video and animation offer developers the opportunity to push the envelop of fun dynamic web content, but until now, the deployment of moving content has been cumbersome and technically challenging” said Divergent Media CEO Mike Woodworth. “Phosphor gives web designers and developers a whole new way to think about bringing motion to their designs, without the complexity or limitations of other alternatives.”

Also today, Divergent Media released the JavaScript framework that powers Phosphor as an open source project. “This is the first open source project we've released, and we're excited to see what developers can do to extend the Phosphor technology even further,” said Divergent Media CEO Mike Woodworth.

More information about Phosphor, including interactive demos, can be found at http://www.divergentmedia.com/phosphor.

About Divergent Media

Divergent Media is based in San Francisco, CA, and focuses on providing tools for video, film and motion graphics professionals. Now used in every stage of the video production workﬂow, from acquisition to ingest, and editing through master control, Divergent Mediaʼs ScopeBox represents a paradigm shift in video analysis, its ClipWrap software is a critical component of any Mac HDV and AVCHD workﬂow, and Phosphor brings video and animation to the web in a revolutionary new fashion.

