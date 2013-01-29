Rock Solid Internet & Telephone Increases Its Rural Broadband Coverage Area with the Acquisition of Maverick Internet Services of Kerrville

Rock Solid Internet & Telephone, a rural provider of broadband Internet services in unserved and under-served areas in South Texas, after increasing its annual revenues by over 60 percent in 2012, has acquired Kerrville-based Maverick Internet Services, a rural broadband Internet provider in the Kerr and Bandera county areas.

A lot of people dream about moving out of the big city, taking their family to a nice place out in the country where the kids can play, away from the bright lights, the crime, the stress, and unexpectedly, sometimes the high-speed Internet. Most rural folks in America learn to make do with less-than-adequate alternatives to super-fast broadband options in the big city because of a lack of facilities and infrastructure in the wide open spaces and South Texas is no different.

Rock Solid Internet & Telephone, a rural provider of broadband Internet and digital telephone services, has established a niche for providing good-as-the-city Internet service in places like rural Medina, Atascosa, Frio, and Bexar counties, with speeds of up to 15 Megabits per second to home users, similar to speeds available in bigger cities like San Antonio and Austin. Recently, Rock Solid acquired Maverick Internet of Kerrville TX, which provides similar services in Kerr and Bandera counties. Shane Mitchell, President of Rock Solid said, "We are excited to be able to offer our high-speed Internet services to the folks in places like Center Point, Comfort, Kerrville, and Ingram, TX. While its fairly easy to get some sort of broadband Internet in most of America, in many rural counties, the options are limited to services that are considerably slower and limited than what can be obtained in larger cities, and at a much higher price."

According to Raymond Hunt, he was in big trouble before he found the services available to him from Rock Solid Internet. "I bought a house in a subdivision south of Castroville and I assumed that I could just call the phone company and order high-speed Internet after I moved in.", said Hunt, a work-from-home employee of a defense contractor in San Antonio. "I found out that the only options that I had were satellite-based broadband or an aircard from a cell phone carrier, neither of which could support my employer's requirements to connect to their servers via the Internet." Hunt found his solution through Rock Solid Internet, getting a broadband connection of 15 Megabits per second. "My connection with them is every bit as fast as what I had when I lived in San Antonio and my VPN works great. Had they not been available to me, I would have either had to give up my telecommuter based position in my company or I might have had to sell my house and move back to San Antonio", said Hunt.

Providing a level of speed and service that is similar to large phone and cable companies is just one piece of the puzzle, according to Rock Solid Executive Vice President Mark Manning. "We also work to provide a product that is price-competitive with Internet Service Providers (ISP's) in San Antonio and Austin", said Manning. This combination of speed and pricing is the primary reason the company saw revenues jump over 60 percent in one year. "We no longer require new customers to pay for installation or equipment, and we do not require contracts or term commitments, either. We want our customers to pay us because they like our service and want to do business with us. Many of our customers tell us that they resent having to pay their provider because of a contract and that they couldn't wait to finish their existing contracts so they could order our service. We never want our customers to feel obligated to use us. We want to earn their business every day", said Manning.

Rock Solid's rapidly expanding coverage area now extends from places like Ingram and Hunt in Kerr county, all the way down to Dilley and Pearsall in Frio county, as well as rural under served areas in Bexar and Medina counties. "For years we would read about the city of Von Ormy (a suburb of southwest San Antonio) not having access to broadband Internet from the local telco and cable companies and even saw a story on the local television news about 18 months ago. Finally, after about a year, we decided to deploy service to Von Ormy because it became apparent that they were no more likely to get service from the large companies now than they were five years ago.", said Mitchell, "We were met with a great response from the local citizens, the city officials, and the local fire department. They are appreciative of our efforts and we are grateful for the opportunity to serve them." Mitchell also mentioned that Rock Solid provides broadband Internet to public and volunteer fire, police, and emergency medical services in the areas that they serve. "Our company appreciates the work that our safety and rescue workers do, and we want them to have access to the Internet for use in their work-related efforts as well as in their downtime at their stations.", said Manning.

For additional information about Rock Solid Internet and its products and availability, visit their website at GetRSI.com or visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Rock-Solid-Internet-Telephone/128917659203

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebRockSolidInternet/Acquisition/prweb9613190.htm