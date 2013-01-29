Online Video Meetings Platform, Saypage Opens Website For Business

Saypage launches online video meetings platform that enables anyone to earn income from live video calls. In addition to paid-calling, Saypage also offers virtual whiteboard, picture and video sharing, discussion forums, messaging, and the ability to record and play back past meetings.

UK software company, Saypage offers a new way for people to bill their time, by enabling paid-for meetings to take place within ordinary web browsers and on any iOS or Android device. Saypage not only brings added convenience and a new revenue stream for users, but it also provides a global audience for individuals and businesses that might otherwise have relied purely on local customers within commutable distances.

Saypage meetings are completely secure and can be recorded with the consent of all call participants. Recordings can stay on the system for up to two years and can be viewed, removed or downloaded at any time. A sophisticated appointments and reminders system minimizes no-shows.

The user profile is at the heart of all Saypage communication. Here, users can show information about themselves, display their availability and calling prices, and advertise upcoming interactive events, which can be attended by up to 100 video-enabled participants. Profiles also come with an optional forum where both owner and visitor can post comments, pictures and videos.

"We've designed Saypage to empower entrepreneurs, professionals and knowledgeable amateurs to be able to generate income through worthwhile online communication with a global audience. By combining appointment scheduling with calling and billing we've created an end-to-end solution for people wanting to conduct profitable face-to-face meetings online. We've also added useful features such as an HTML5 multimedia whiteboard and real-time media sharing to make the communication experience both collaborative and engaging,” says co-founder, Marek Zwiefka-Sibley.

Organisations wanting to make their own staff available for video calls can opt for the Saypage Enterprise solution and create a Video Contact Portal hosted in the Saypage Cloud. A portal consists of one or more profiles and is a customizable, off-the-shelf solution for companies that want to take face-to-face customer communications online, but who might not have the know-how or inclination to create a video communications platform themselves. With regular telephone access to agents as well as pure online calling, plus embeddable, presence-enabled widgets, Saypage maximises the number of consumer touch points an organisation can have with its customers and followers. Saypage can be regarded as a pure IP Video Contact Center Solution in its own right.

Video Contact Portals can exist as standalone offerings or be integrated within existing websites. They are fully flexible in terms of branding and offer freedom of customization backed by industry expertise. Early partners include psychologists, tutoring companies, financial advisors and health practitioners.

The Saypage revenue model is simple. For billed calls flowing through the platform, Saypage retains 10% of call costs. This covers bandwidth and storage of calls as well as costs associated with the processing of online transactions. Whilst individuals not wishing to bill their calls are able to use Saypage entirely for free, Enterprise customers wishing to operate free communication portals are charged $500/month. This subscription includes up to 10,000 minutes per month of call time and an unlimited number of agents are able to sign up to a portal.

As a launch offer, Saypage is offering its first 100 customers free, branded video communication apps for Android and iOS. These will be charged at $8000 per platform for subsequent partners.

In the three months since beta launching in October 2012, Saypage has handled in excess of half a million minutes of paid calls on behalf of individual members and its early Enterprise partners.

Co-founder and CTO, Ben Weekes, says, "Saypage is the culmination of eight years development experience gained developing top-end video communication products on behalf of financial institutions and telcos like Bell Canada and Nokia Siemens Networks. Using a combination of HTML5 and WebRTC or Adobe Flash in the user interface we've built an intuitive platform to serve the needs of today's professional advisors".

Please go to http://www.saypage.com/press.jsp for press material.

About Saypage: Saypage is a Live Video Meetings Platform that enables anyone to earn income from online conversations and group events. Saypage is headquartered in London, England.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebonlinevideo/meetingsplatform/prweb10371603.htm