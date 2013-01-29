Valentine's Day Heart Rate Monitor Sale at Heart Rate Watch Company

Heart Rate Watch Company is having a special Valentine's Day Sale on the Suunto Ambit , Garmin Forerunner 610 and Suunto M5 heart rate monitors. Orders with standard free shipping need to be placed by February 11th for delivery on February 14th and all orders receive two complimentary fitness books valued at $50.

"This is a great sale for those wishing to share the gift of fitness with that someone special", says Rusty Squire, President of the Heart Rate Watch Company. He adds, "The two complimentary fitness books are the icing on the cake because this gives that special person you love the tools to train properly, so its the best deal around."

Suunto Ambit GPS Watch - Complimentary $50 Goal Zero Portable Charger

The Suunto Ambit GPS watch was named GPS watch of the year by Heart Rate Watch Company in 2012 and offers many advanced fitness features in addition to super accurate GPS, compass, barometric altimeter, and all the features an outdoor athlete could desire. "The Goal Zero Guide 10 Plus Battery Pack is a $50 bonus and sweetens the pot for gals that want to get the man they love the best fitness GPS," says Squire.

Garmin Forerunner 610 - Complimentary Foot Pod

The Garmin Forerunner 610 GPS watch with heart rate will offer a complimentary foot pod valued at $50. "This is a great watch for either men or women because it is a smaller GPS watch and the first to ever use a touch screen menu," says Squire. He adds, "It was our favorite GPS watch for cyclists and runners in 2012."

Suunto M5 Women's Black & Gold - Save $60

The Suunto M5 Women's heart rate monitor in black and gold will be $60 off through Valentine's Day for the price of $139.99. This package include the watch, women's comfort belt and even the mini-movestick required to use the free Suunto Movescount software.

Complimentary Fitness Books Valued At $50

All customers through Valentine's Day will receive two complimentary fitness books entitled "How To Successfully Use a Heart Rate Monitor" and "How To Elevate Fitness With Strength and Interval Training." "These books give you the real tools that it takes to get the most out of your new heart rate monitor and multiply your chances for success, so it is a great time to pick these up as part of a complete program to insure fitness success," says Squire.

