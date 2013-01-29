Cards and Payments Industry Forecast: Peru, Malaysia & Singapore in New Market Research Reports at ReportsnReports.com

Market Research Reports on Cards and Payments Industry for Peru, Malaysia and Singapore are added to ReportsnReports.com store.

Emerging Opportunities in Peru's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape Key Highlights:



The Peruvian economy has shown a significant upward trend over the last ten years (2002–2012) which has been mainly reflected in sustained annual growth in gross domestic product (GDP). In 2012, Peru's GDP expanded 6.5% in the third quarter, after expansions of 7.5% in the second quarter and 5.2% in first, mainly driven by domestic demand which grew Peru Cards and Payments Industry by nearly 10% in the third quarter of 2012.

During the review period (2008–2012), both the debit and credit card categories registered slight declines, with respective CAGRs of -3.65% and -1.14%, due to the impact of the global recession in 2009. The number of debit cards fell from 12.3 million in 2008 to 10.6 million in 2012, whereas the number of credit cards fell from 6.0 million to 5.8 million during the same period. Prepaid cards registered the highest growth during the review period with a CAGR of 20.84%, rising from 4.1 million cards in 2008 to 8.7 million in 2012.

E-commerce is an emerging trend which is growing significantly with increasing numbers of internet and smartphone users in Peru. The country's internet sales recorded 50% growth in 2011, from PEN1.2 billion (US$407.3 million) in 2010 to PEN1.7 billion (US$611 million) in 2011. In 2012, Peru recorded a significant internet penetration of 37.3%, and nearly 47% of total internet users purchase products and services online.

Peru's mobile market has a significant potential to expand due to the country's growing economy. In November 2012, payment solutions provider Ingenico announced the deployment of the new iWL250 3G terminal in Peru with VisaNet, Visa's electronic payment processing network in Peru.

Emerging Opportunities in Singapore's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape Key Highlights:



The cards and payments industry as a whole grew at a CAGR of 8.33% in terms of number of cards and at a CAGR of 7.12% in terms of transaction value during the review period. During the forecast period, the cards and payments industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.95% in terms of number of cards and 4.88% in terms of transaction value.

Mobile commerce transactions show a huge potential for growth during the forecast period and are expected to expand the scope of card-based payments during the forecast period. M-commerce transactions grew from SGD15.2 million (US$10.78 million) in 2010 to SGD791.5 million (US$629.91 million) in 2012, at a CAGR of 273.07%.

Banks follow highly competitive strategies when pricing cards in order to expand their customer base. The annual interest rates charged by most leading banks range between 24% and 25%. Banks also offer an interest-free period to customers to encourage prompt repayment.

Banks target large customer bases such as Chinese-Singaporeans, NUS alumni, SingTel customers and members of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC). Chinese-Singaporeans constituted 74.1% of the overall population in 2011.

Emerging Opportunities in Malaysia's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape Key Highlights:



The Malaysian cards and payments industry grew at a CAGR of 9.94% in volume terms during the review period and is forecast to post a projected CAGR of 7.62% over the forecast period. The growth in the volume of closed-loop and open-loop prepaid cards is expected to drive industry growth.

Prepaid cards dominated the industry with more than 93 million prepaid cards in circulation in 2012 compare to only 7.9 million credit cards and 39.6 million debit cards.

Contactless and mobile payments are being rolled out extensively across Malaysia. In April 2009, the world's first commercial near-field-communication (NFC) payment service for mobile phones was launched by Visa in conjunction with handset maker Nokia and payments facilitator Maybank.

In March 2011, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) introduced new regulation pertaining to the eligibility requirements of credit cards. These rules limited the issuing of credit cards to those who have an annual income of MYR24,000 (US$7,625) or more.

During the review period, the central bank mandated the use of chip-based automated teller machine (ATM) cards and EMV standards for credit cards.

