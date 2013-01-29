Bringing Beautiful Style and Great Technology to Range Hoods, Total Home Supply Presents XO Ventilation

“Good design is something everyone can afford.” That is the slogan for XO Ventilation, and New Jersey based online retailer Total Home Supply could not agree more.

Function and Design. When shopping for most anything, those are the two features that are usually at the top of the must-have list. It is especially true when shopping for a range hood. Great function is needed to remove the smoke, grease and odors from one's cooking area. And while a range hood is not the one appliance which would normally dazzle homeowners, it needs to have a design that will complement the other appliances in your kitchen. Keeping those two characteristics in mind, Total Home Supply is pleased to now be featuring the XO line of kitchen ventilation.

XO Ventilation is manufactured in Fabriano, Italy, using high-grade stainless steel and German-made blowers to insure the highest quality in their premium models. As the largest ventilation manufacturer in Italy, XO draws from its country's design influence to create a range hood that is not only beautiful, but crafted to ensure 100% customer satisfaction.

Both the entire Fabriano Collection and the new Performance Collection are now available through the Total Home Supply website, as well as any accessories offered through XO. THS spokesman Mickey Luongo recently stated “XO is the perfect addition to Total Home Supply's ventilation category. By offering the two lines, we have beautifully designed range hoods for most any price-point.”

For customers with questions about the XO line and their specific ventilation needs, the Total Home Supply technical staff is ready to assist in all areas, from choosing the correct model and all through the purchasing process.

About Total Home Supply:

Total Home Supply is a leading online retailer of air conditioners, heaters, appliances, and more selling these products through their website at http://www.totalhomesupply.com. They offer products for both home and businesses and deliver industry leading service.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebTotal-Home-Supply/XO-Range-Hoods/prweb10368803.htm