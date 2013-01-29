Entry Starts Today for the Nicholas Hall Marketing Awards 2013

The Awards recognise and honour outstanding marketing achievements in the European consumer healthcare market, and are regarded as one of the most prestigious accolades in the industry.

In over 20 years, the Nicholas Hall Awards have rewarded key brands of the Over-The-Counter [OTC] industry. Last year's winners of the Nicholas Hall Awards have included:



Bayer's Berrocca Boost (JWT London) featuring a group of strangers coming together on the street and perform a quirky, choreographed dance routine on treadmills and closing the advertisement with the tagline ‘Berocca – You, but on a really good day'.

Reckitt Benckiser's ‘Don't lose a day' (Havas Worldwide; formerly Euro RSCG), a £10 million campaign for Lemsip, Strepsils and Meltus aimed to bring clarity to the crowded ‘winter remedies' market, by helping consumers to better manage cold related symptoms. RB also created ‘Remedy Advisor', available on the brands' Facebook, websites and in selected stores.

Nicholas Hall & Company is now searching for the next generation of inspiring campaigns for 2013. The awards ceremony will be held at Grange City Hotel, London during the 24th Nicholas Hall's INSIGHT European OTC Conference & Action Workshop, this April.

The award categories are:



The OTC.Newsflash Worldwide Marketing Award 2013 for the most innovative marketing campaign.

The Nicholas Hall's INSIGHT European Creative Award 2013 for the most outstanding example of creativity in OTC advertising.

The Nicholas Hall New Product of the Year Award (Europe) 2013 for the most innovative and successful product launch or Rx-to-OTC switch.

The conference will see an array of industry representatives from companies such as PGT Healthcare, Nielsen, JensonR+ and TBWA / Paling Walters. Guest speakers at the event will be giving presentations on topical subjects and reviewing trends in the Consumer Healthcare market.

The deadline for entries is 15th March 2013. Don't waste another minute, enter now!

About Nicholas Hall & Company

Since 1978 Nicholas Hall & Company has offered comprehensive OTC marketing and business solutions. Specialising in OTC, our consultants and market analysts have many years of experience while our international network of contacts means we can offer strategic advice, data & analysis and competitive intelligence on a global scale.

Nicholas Hall‘s Conferences & Action Workshops invites delegates to discover new ideas, debate issues and developments with industry peers. Nicholas Hall leads most of the events personally and is supported by a panel of guest speakers. With a large group of delegates from markets across the world, the conference offers relaxed networking opportunities.

