BookBaby Now Distributes Independent Authors' eBooks in Over 200 Countries

BookBaby, the popular one-stop self-publishing solution, just announced a new partnership with eSentral, the biggest eBook store in Southeast Asia

The world's largest ebook distribution network for independent authors just got bigger. BookBaby, the popular one-stop self-publishing solution, just announced a new partnership with eSentral, the biggest eBook store in Southeast Asia.

“I'm thrilled to add eSentral to our growing list of partners,” says BookBaby president Brian Felsen. “Now our independent authors can sell their books on the big eBook retail sites in over 200 countries — and manage it all from one simple account.”

BookBaby's eBook distribution network includes the most popular eBook retailers in the world, including Apple iBookstore (for iPad), Amazon (for Kindle), Barnes & Noble (for Nook), Sony Reader Store, Kobo, Copia, Baker & Taylor, Gardners, eBookPie, and now — eSentral. This new partnership enables BookBaby's independent authors to sell their eBooks in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia — and eSentral will soon be expanding into other countries in Southeast Asia, as well.

“We want our authors' work to be available everywhere that matters,” says Felsen. “And we're thrilled to be working with eSentral to make great independent writing available to millions of book lovers across Southeast Asia.”

About BookBaby:

BookBaby is a leading eBook publishing company for independent authors. The company offers a full array of services including eBook formatting, cover design, and distribution, as well as short run book printing. BookBaby is part of the AVL Digital family of businesses, which also includes Disc Makers, CD Baby, and HostBaby.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10348541.htm