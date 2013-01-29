Fantastic deals on a selection of Cloakroom Suites at Bella Bathrooms

Bella Bathrooms are offering great deals on cloakroom suites throughout January and February.

Due to the growing popularity of cloakroom suites within the home, Bella Bathrooms are offering fantastic deals on a selection of cloakroom suites which will change weekly so be sure to check it and don't miss out on what could be the perfect bathroom.

The deals that Bella Bathrooms have available start from as little as £250 and include a range of cloakroom suites consisting of basins, toilets, mirrors and vanity units all including a suitable bathroom tap for no extra cost along with a basin waste or bottle trap depending on the chosen suite. These offers will change weekly, so if one deal does not catch the eye don't forget to check back next week for the latest deal.

To view the latest range of cloakroom suites available at Bella Bathrooms click here.

The Cloakroom Suites that Bella Bathrooms have available can include a number of different bathroom essentials, from the more common basin and toilet sets to the increasingly popular natural wood vanity unit sets giving the bathroom a warm and welcoming feel. Cloakroom suites with Furniture or bathroom furniture in general are perfect for smaller or en-suite bathrooms as it allows the common bathroom essentials such as basin to be combined with the added luxury of bathroom furniture giving the bathroom greater functionality.

Bella Bathrooms has an expansive range of vanity units to choose from available here: http://www.bellabathrooms.co.uk/vanity-units.html

The Cloakroom Suite deals at Bella Bathrooms are design for the customer, to make their dream bathroom a reality for a price that is suitable for all.

About Bella Bathrooms:

Bella Bathrooms is one of the finest UK online bathroom retailers based in the North-East of England and offer continuous great deals of bathroom refurbishments, shower, towel rail and radiator updates, stylish bathroom furniture and various other key elements at prices that are guaranteed to be unsurpassable. The latest updates continuously made have further improved the overall quality and they have set a high standard for things to come in the future. The company also own a number of other e-commerce sites with their latest addition being iBathroomSuites offering most bathroom suites with a next day delivery service.

