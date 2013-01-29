Recuperating at Home? Mom's Meals Offers Tips for Making Life a Little Easier

After a hospitalization, life at home can be daunting. Every step and every chore, from laundry to meals, can be a monumental task.

Easing life post-surgery can make a real difference in the time it takes for anyone, and especially seniors, to recover. Hospitals, in which recovery is expensive, try to discharge patients as quickly as possible. But recuperating at home, especially for our aging population and for those without the proper preparation and care, can result in a challenging recovery.

Experts at Mom's Meals offer some tips for making home recovery more successful:

Get written instructions - The doctor and nursing staff will likely give you a lot of instructions for your post-surgery care. Don't trust yourself to remember everything. Be sure to write down anything you want to make sure you don't forget. This will add to your confidence as you recover.

Give yourself time to heal - Take your medications, follow doctor's orders for rest and when you start feeling better, take it slowly. Overdoing it could set your recovery back. Take your pain medications as scheduled, and give yourself time to really heal.

Eat well – Mother was right! Eating a nutritionally-balanced diet can make all the difference in the world. Be sure to make it a priority both before and after surgery. When recuperating at home post-surgery, give your body the best nutrients to help with healing. Malnutrition can lead to poor healing, and even a hospital re-admission. And there's no longer a need to stress about having healthy meals on hand. Companies like Mom's Meals deliver healthy, fresh-made meals right to your door, even for those on restricted diets for diabetes or kidney disease.

Maximize follow-up visits – During recuperation, write down any questions and remember to ask them at your follow up visits. Do not skip those crucial follow ups, because doctors will be checking for infections, proper healing, and the like. And because you likely will not be able to drive yourself, arrange your transportation in advance.

