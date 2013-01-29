Omnify Software Named as Design News' 2012 Golden Mousetrap Awards Finalist

Empower PLM Product Selected for Product Lifecycle Management Software Innovation

Omnify Software, a leading provider of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software for electronic, medical, mechanical, and defense manufacturers, today announces that it has been named as a finalist for the 2012 Golden Mousetrap Awards. Presented by Design News, the Golden Mousetrap awards honor innovation in the development of new products in automation, electronics, materials, and design tools. This annual awards program has been in place since 2003.

"The Golden Mousetrap Awards are a longstanding tradition at Design News," said Jennifer Campbell, Executive Editor, Design News. "Each and every year we look forward to learning about new cutting-edge design ideas for design engineers and we are happy to have companies like Omnify Software contribute their innovative technology."

The Omnify Empower PLM solution ranked high in the area of addressing engineering challenges for small to mid-size manufacturers with a comprehensible and flexible system. At its core the Empower PLM solution is designed to help companies improve their product lifecycle management processes. For engineering, the electronic Bill of Material (BOM) and change management functionality, direct integration with engineering design tools and bi-directional data sharing with manufacturing systems such as ERP, helps engineers access and manage all of the pertinent information they need to more efficiently design their products. Empower PLM engineering users save time searching for information, realize shorter change cycles, reduce re-work, and gain visibility into enhanced information to make better design choices.

“Awards like the Golden Mousetrap not only validate our advancements in PLM technology, they demonstrate our commitment to delivering technology that helps our customers improve their product development processes,” stated Jack Rowntree, COO for Omnify Software. “With a well-regarded panel of judges including Design News' editors and the Design News Advisory Board, we are quite honored to be named as a finalist and look forward to the awards ceremony during Pacific Design & Manufacturing and Medical Device and Manufacturing (MD&M) this February.”

About Omnify Software

Omnify Software, the leading provider of business-ready Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions, helps OEMs shorten development cycles, accelerate product innovation and improve bottom-line profitability. Omnify's commitment to customer success has resulted in a unique solution that is quick to implement, easy to use, and provides an open integration platform built on the Microsoft .NET Framework. Omnify is well-known for superior customer service, delivering outstanding training, development and support with a team of experienced technology professionals. For more information about Omnify Software Product Lifecycle Management, please call 978-988-3800, email info@omnifysoft.com, visit http://www.omnifysoft.com, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube; or subscribe to the Omnify Software RSS Feed.

About Design News

For 65 years, Design News has been the premier technical resource for design engineers throughout the manufacturing sector. Targeted to systems level design engineers, electromechanical engineers, and engineers interested in learning more about technologies outside of their core disciplines, Design News focuses is on how engineers apply technology in end applications through case studies, how-to content, end-user examples and community generated content. Follow Design News on Twitter (http://twitter.com/DesignNews) or Facebook for the latest news.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10371853.htm