New IDA Dental Marketing Plans Optimize Results With Google Plus Local

Google Plus Local pages are a powerful addition to online dental marketing plans. However, dentists don't have time to optimize them, and dental office team members don't necessarily have the skills to do it properly. Internet Dental Alliance, Inc. (IDA) multiple website packages include help to fill this gap.

For dentists who are unfamiliar with Google Plus Local pages, here's some background. Google has mapped just about every street corner that exists in North America – which is why Google Maps work so well. In the process, it also mapped the location of just about every small business with a front door and a mailing address, and created a free Google Plus local page for every one of them – including dental practices.

Although these basic pages are provided free of charge, they don't automatically include important data such as business hours, phone number, website, etc. The pages must be claimed and optimized in order to add that kind of specific information that can transform them into useful marketing tools. Once that's done, they also become powerful assets that help websites for local businesses become even more visible in the search engine results pages (SERPs). Of course, more online visibility is a contributing factor that can lead to more new dental patients.

"Once you claim your dental practice's page, you can add a lot of information that can attract new patients," explains Jim Du Molin, dental marketing expert and founder of Internet Dental Alliance, Inc. "IDA can optimize your Google Plus Local page to help you gain a steady flow of new patients into your practice each month."

IDA's New Patient Marketing Machine™ multi-site packages include help with the initial Google Plus Local page verification process, setting up the dental practice profile and optimization with keywords that fit the practice's marketing strategy. Videos, reviews, special offers, etc. can also be added to further engage potential patients and encourage them to set appointments.

