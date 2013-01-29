C3 Metrics Co-Founder Jeff Greenfield to Dispel Media Measurement Mysteries at Attribution Revolution

Greenfield to Focus on Transparency and Ease of Use

C3 Metrics®, the leader in viewable impression technology, including the ability to see through iFrames and advanced advertising attribution, today announced that its Co-Founder Jeff Greenfield will dispel the mysteries surrounding Full Funnel Attribution® at Attribution Revolution 2013 in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Greenfield will discuss C3 Metrics' C3 Labs research and how brands can employ C3 Attribution Conversion Controls to improve their media measurement and immediately improve their return on ad spend. “Attribution has recently become a heated issue, as brands, agencies and digital companies work to determine which ads have the most impact – and who should receive credit for consumer purchases,” said James Green, CEO of Magnetic and the moderator for Attribution Revolution 2013. “With more brands shifting their advertising dollars to digital, evaluating the performance of each media channel is becoming increasingly important."

Greenfield will join experts from Google, Adobe and Adometry for this invite-only series, focused on ad measurement, attribution modeling, cross-channel measurement and viewable impressions.

"Our goal with this research is to provide a blueprint for advertisers who are currently tackling conversion and attribution issues and to empower the industry with the knowledge needed to solve the problem,” said Jeff Greenfield, co-founder of C3 Metrics. "Just because Attribution seems magical, doesn't mean it has to be a mystery.”

For more information or to request an invite, visit: http://www.attributionrevolution.com

To download a comprehensive market analysis of the current state of ad viewability, technology and proposed industry standards that are addressing the issues, and a look at the future question: Viewable Conversions, visit: http://c3metrics.com/viewable-conversions-white-paper/ To download a market analysis on upper funnel brand measurement and the missing link in programmatic buying, visit: http://c3metrics.com/upper-funnel-conversions-white-paper/

About C3 Metrics

C3 Metrics is an award-winning SaaS digital media technology company providing solutions for viewable impressions, viewable conversions and online advertising attribution to agencies, brands, publishers, networks and DSPs. C3 Metrics' suite of real-time, predictive solutions enable advertisers to capture and properly attribute all consumer interactions with marketing messages online and off, while ensuring digital marketing resources are allocated to only the highest performing, in-view ad impressions. Marketers receive a single source of truth for all of their data, which they use to improve ROI through optimization and real-time alerting. Headquartered in New York with offices in California, C3 Metrics is comprised of leading experts in the field of digital and television measurement from DoubleClick, eBay, PepsiCo, Yahoo! and Nielsen.

