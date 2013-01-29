DMG Productions to Feature Photocure in Upcoming Episode of Health Heroes

Exploring advancements and developments in photodynamic technology.

Photocure proudly announces that they will be featured in an upcoming episode of Health Heroes.

Photocure, the world leader in photodynamic technology, is a Norwegian based specialty pharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes highly selective and effective solutions in several disease areas such as bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, precancerous lesions of the cervix and acne.

Photocure's uniquely selective technology produces superior diagnostic and therapeutic solutions for conditions with high unmet needs. Audiences will be amazed by Photocure's breakthrough photodynamic technology, which combines light, chemistry, and human biology, enabling new methods for early diagnosis of Non Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer.

In this episode of Health Heroes, viewers will learn about Cysview by Photocure, an optical imaging agent indicated for use in the cystoscopic detection of non-muscle invasive papillary cancer of the bladder among patients suspected or known to have lesions on the basis of a prior cystoscopy.

"We believe that early and proper diagnosis of staging is critical to optimal patient management of bladder cancer especially the non-muscle invasive bladder tumors (Ta, T1)," said Ambaw Bellete, President of Photocure Inc. "Blue light Cystoscopy with Cysview is an important advancement for achieving the goal of better disease management and also lower the current economic burden."

Cysview is used with Karl Storz D-light C Photodynamic Diagnostic system to perform Cystoscopy with the blue light setting as an adjunct to the white light setting.

“This technology will revolutionize the way bladder cancer is detected," said Michele Nehls, producer for the Health Heroes series. “I'm proud to be able to bring this important information to our audience.”

About Photocure:

Photocure inc. Is a publicly traded Norwegian based specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patient care and quality of life by making solutions based on photodynamic technology accessible to patients and consumers worldwide

For more information, visit: http://www.photocure.com or cysview.com or call 609-759-6500.

About Health Heroes:

Health Heroes is a powerful TV series dedicated to defining and exploring today's latest medical advances in all areas of health and wellness. Written with both the industry professional and television audience in mind, Health Heroes educates, entertains and enlightens the lives of our viewers.

For more information visit: http://www.dmgproductions.org or call (866) 496-4065.

Media Contact:

Michele Nehls, Executive Producer

(866) 496-4065 x 822

