Blue Waters Antigua Opens Turtle Cottage - A Stunning New Villa

Blue Waters is delighted to announce the opening of Turtle Cottage, the resort's new luxury villa.

Opening in October 2012 and spanning over 1200 square feet, Turtle Cottage is the latest addition to Blue Waters and is now available for guests to stay in.

Turtle Cottage is the epitome of luxury living, enjoying all of Blue Waters' typical grandeur whilst bringing a new contemporary feel to the resort.

The villa boasts a large living room/dining area, surrounded by French windows that open out onto an infinity edge pool directly overlooking the beautiful Caribbean Sea. Its master bedroom is both spacious and decadent, also with stunning views of the ocean. There is also a private and secluded sun bathing area which stretches around the villa on two sides and is surrounded by tropical foliage, making it the perfect place to dine whilst enjoying the Caribbean's balmy evenings.

Furnished to perfection, Turtle Cottage enjoys a contemporary classic style influenced by New York Hampton's style beach living with a Caribbean twist. As guests arrive at Turtle Cottage, they will be set at ease in the airy and relaxed atmosphere, making hectic holidays a thing of the past.

Turtle Cottage can be combined with 1 x Beachfront Junior Suite and 2 x Premium Beachfront Rooms, making it suitable for up to 9 adults or 8 adults and 5 children (up to 11 years). All rooms will feature king size beds and luxury bathrooms, decorated in natural stone with travertine finishes. No matter what size of party stays there, Turtle Cottage will ensure an unbridled holiday experience.

There are a variety of facilities and entertainment which Blue Waters guests can enjoy, including both motorised and non-motorised water sports, 3 fresh water pools and a fitness centre. Guests will also be able to dine in the resort's 3 restaurants and 4 bars.

The resort is located on the North Coast, 4 miles from the island's capital, St. John's and is 5 miles from the airport.

