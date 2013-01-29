Donna Hartney, Author of "Aha" Moment Self-Help Book, Creates Complimentary Smoking Cessation Readiness Quiz

Kicking a smoking habit is one of the most frequent New Year's resolutions, and among the most difficult ones to keep. Performance consultant Donna Hartney, Ph.D. and author of an “aha” moment self-help book, has created a free, downloadable smoking cessation readiness quiz.

Because it's so difficult to break a nicotine addiction – a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analysis found that only six percent of smokers are successful at quitting – performance consultant Donna Hartney, Ph.D. and "aha" moment expert, has created a free, downloadable smoking cessation readiness quiz. “Kick the Smoking Habit – A Quiz to Test Your Readiness” is a three-question assessment that helps pinpoint resolution trouble spots and offers tips for navigating around them.

“It's a challenge to quit smoking once and for all, but there are things you can do to greatly increase your chances of success,” says Hartney, author of The AHA! Handbook: How to spark the insights that will transform your life and career, the first research-based self-help book to teach readers how to spark pivotal “aha” moments.

The quiz, available at http://www.donna-hartney.com/?p=1122, focuses on three frequent trouble spots:

1. Choose the right time to stop smoking. Anytime is not necessarily the best time to try to kick the habit. Trying to quit before the time is right can be difficult if not impossible. A person's motivation to stop smoking and the realities of one's current situation are key factors to consider.

2. Take care of the basics that can make the difference between success and failure. Kicking the habit won't likely be easy. (Researchers have found that nicotine has an addictive power that rivals heroin, cocaine, and alcohol.) Quitting will require focus and effort. Considerable planning and follow-through are cornerstones for success.

3. Recognize when a change of perspective is required. Difficult goals, like giving up cigarettes, usually require a new way of seeing things. An “aha” moment can make all the difference between success and failure. In a moment of clarity, the reasons to break the habit can become crystal clear and make it easy to follow through on the commitment to quit.

Hartney spent more than 10 years researching what can trigger pivotal insights, moments of clarity that have significant and lasting impact on a person's life and career. Through her research she found, contrary to conventional wisdom, that people can prime themselves for pivotal “aha” moments and has isolated the steps to do so. These are steps a smoker can take to spark realizations that will help them kick the habit permanently.

The AHA! Handbook: How to spark the insights that will transform your life and career offers strategies for sparking those pivotal realizations known as “aha” moments that can help people gain the focus and motivation they need to achieve the goals that are important to them.

