Identity Syncronizer® to Exhibit Parallels Summit 2013 Demonstrating IDSync's® Active Directory Connector for Parallels APS

See a demonstration of IDSync® at Parallels Summit 2013, Las Vegas, Feb. 4-6, Booth # 712 showing how to provide real-time synchronization between Microsoft Active Directory and the Parallels APS Package. Provides, Provisioning, Maintenance, Password Resets, Password Monitoring and Reporting for Operations Automation, OA.

Identity Syncronizer™ (http://www.IDSync.com) will be exhibiting at the Parallels Summit 2013 event to introduce the Parallels APS certified connector for IDSync®, an easily deployable tool for hosting firms that provides a competitive advantage, lower operational costs and better customer service for Parallels APS environment.

Identity Syncronizer®, a Parallels APS certified product, provides centralized Identity Management, tightly integrated to Microsoft Active Directory for both Cloud and on-premise applications including Microsoft Exchange, SharePoint, Autotask, , Custom Applications, and many more. It simplifies provisioning, management, auditing, and application configuration lowering time, effort and barriers to entry for users of Cloud services. For hosting firms providing white label services through resellers, they will especially appreciate the Gateway Service features of IDSync® which ensures secure synchronization between layers of Parallels provisioning partners.

BENEFITS



Accelerate the on-boarding process for new clients

Reduce on-going administration costs of current users

Add new revenue streams from your installed customer base.

In addition to Parallels APS, Active Directory Integration Connectors are available for many different systems, including but not limited to:

Microsoft Exchange - Autotask - Microsoft SQL

Microsoft SharePoint - GoogleApps - IBM iSeries Server

Remember to stop by and register for the free chance to win a 40” large screen monitor.

IDENTITY SYNCRONIZER FEATURES

Identity Syncronizer™ is an Identity Access and Management(IAM) platform for both on-premise and cloud based applications providing direct integration with Active Directory for provisioning, management, auditing, password synchronization, single password sign on, and user self-service. IDSync's many connector integrations provide customers with full Active Directory integration for their end-customers and provides automated provisioning of end-users (contacts) into, two-way synchronization of contact/end-user information (Name, address, e-mail, etc.), and provides security provisioning and integration complete with full password synchronization.

IDSync™ provides real-time identity updates (not batched) as changes occur and, when combined with password synchronization and user self-service features, fully automates time consuming user security tasks for Cloud service providers and MSP making their resources more productive and providing a competitive feature useful for closing new business.

Contact Information InnerApps LLC info(at)idsync(dot)com http://www.idsync.com 888-908-7962

