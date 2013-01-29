Latest Chatwing Chat Box Now Serves as Inquiry Tool for Sports Gear Websites

By launching its newest chat box as inquiry tool, Chatwing.com created a clear move in the sports gear community. This move can help sports fans in their search for the best and affordable gear online.

Seattle, WA – The sporting niche is now one of the target niches by the Chatwing Development Team. This is based on the continuous research done by the company's developers. The company has also launched a premier chat box that is capable of enhanced global and social connectivity. The chat tool was introduced—primarily—as a comprehensive inquiry tool that can be installed to sports gear websites.

Buying and selling sports gear is common in the Internet nowadays. This fact became the template of Chatwing's recent strategic advancement. The company's developers have seen the upcoming influx of users in sports gear communities, so they upped the stakes by creating new upgrades to the chat app. Currently, the chat tool can deliver swift information in just few seconds. The chat tool can also accommodate thousands of users within a specified time. Through the app's real-time communication advantage, visitors can inquire in a very efficient way.

Sports gear chat website owners can also tweak the overall appearance of the chat tool. They can select from many color combinations, font styles, and background images. They can even upload their own images to support any product branding process. The Chatwing Team has noticed that sports website owners who own the shoutbox typically upload images related to their favorite sports, team, or athletes.

The company is now reaching out to website owners in sports gear community. Through this step, web users in the sports niche are gradually learning more about the importance of the Chatwing chat software. Some of them have even created useful reviews to further spread awareness.

About Chatwing.com

Chatwing.com specializes in the new field of website chat. Over years, the development team has introduced live chat widget for hundreds and thousands of blogs. The application bridges people from many parts of the world, creating global synergy through the Internet. The shout box can be installed in just seconds, and it can be used for varying purposes such as leisure and Internet marketing. It also allows a user to customize the size, color, and name of the widget.

