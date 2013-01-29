Talk With a Los Angeles Doctor Program Announced

MD247 announced it was going to provide telemedicine program members the opportunity to talk with a Los Angeles doctor right away using their telemedicine call line.

MD247 announced it was going to provide telemedicine program members the opportunity to talk with a Los Angeles doctor right away using their telemedicine call line. The benefits of talking to a doctor early on in an illness are well-proven, with those who seek the professional care of a doctor having faster recovery times. This means that a person suffering an illness can avoid extra days missed at work, and get back on their feet quickly. At a time when people can scarcely afford to miss work, the ability to talk to a doctor on the schedule of the patient is important. Now it is possible for MD247 program members to talk to a doctor anytime of the day. All Los Angeles area MD247 telemedicine program members can talk to a Los Angeles doctor by calling a toll free number provided to all program members.

If a patient has insurance the cost for supplemental telemedicine from MD247.COM, and the expense associated with the Chat With a Doctor Call Line, is typically less than most co-pays insurance requires. This represents a savings for everyone no matter what their healthcare situation. Being able to talk to a doctor from home is the ultimate in convenience, this is clear, but what can a doctor do for a patient over the phone?

The doctors from MD247.COM can answer member medical questions right over the phone. MD247.COM doctors can also prescribe non-narcotic medication directly over the phone. The overall goal of MD247.COM is to prevent program members from facing rip-off scenarios, in which they spend excessive cash visiting Urgent Care Centers.

Largo Florida based MD247.COM (MD247; MD/247; MD 247; M.D.247; MD-247) provides an affordable telemedicine supplement to existing healthcare services. MD247.COM telemedicine program members have unlimited telephone access to a nationwide medical support team, all with just a single phone call to the MD247.COM telemedicine Talk With a Los Angeles Doctor/ Talk to a Nurse Hotline. MD247.COM has a virtual platoon of registered nurses; board certified physicians and a support staff available to members for all non-emergency situations. More information about MD247.COM is available online at http://www.md247.com.

