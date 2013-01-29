Talk With a Los Angeles Doctor Program Announced

MD247 announced it was going to provide telemedicine program members the opportunity to talk with a Los Angeles doctor right away using their telemedicine call line.
Tampa Florida (PRWEB) January 29, 2013
MD247 announced it was going to provide telemedicine program members the opportunity to talk with a Los Angeles doctor right away using their telemedicine call line. The benefits of talking to a doctor early on in an illness are well-proven, with those who seek the professional care of a doctor having faster recovery times. This means that a person suffering an illness can avoid extra days missed at work, and get back on their feet quickly. At a time when people can scarcely afford to miss work, the ability to talk to a doctor on the schedule of the patient is important. Now it is possible for MD247 program members to talk to a doctor anytime of the day. All Los Angeles area MD247 telemedicine program members can talk to a Los Angeles doctor by calling a toll free number provided to all program members.
If a patient has insurance the cost for supplemental telemedicine from MD247.COM, and the expense associated with the Chat With a Doctor Call Line, is typically less than most co-pays insurance requires. This represents a savings for everyone no matter what their healthcare situation. Being able to talk to a doctor from home is the ultimate in convenience, this is clear, but what can a doctor do for a patient over the phone?
The doctors from MD247.COM can answer member medical questions right over the phone. MD247.COM doctors can also prescribe non-narcotic medication directly over the phone. The overall goal of MD247.COM is to prevent program members from facing rip-off scenarios, in which they spend excessive cash visiting Urgent Care Centers.
Largo Florida based MD247.COM (MD247; MD/247; MD 247; M.D.247; MD-247) provides an affordable telemedicine supplement to existing healthcare services. MD247.COM telemedicine program members have unlimited telephone access to a nationwide medical support team, all with just a single phone call to the MD247.COM telemedicine Talk With a Los Angeles Doctor/ Talk to a Nurse Hotline. MD247.COM has a virtual platoon of registered nurses; board certified physicians and a support staff available to members for all non-emergency situations. More information about MD247.COM is available online at http://www.md247.com.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10372120.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.