Dallas Author Suzanne Burke to Appear at Barnes & Noble Book Signing Events in February in Dallas, TX Area

Logan's Secret donates book proceeds to Greyhound Adoption League of Texas

Suzanne Burke and Logan, the retired racing greyhound she adopted, were featured as contestants on the For the Love of the Dog program America's Best Tails that aired on Channel 27 in Dallas on December 8, 2012. Sadly, Logan passed to the Rainbow Bridge in late December, but his owner carries on the quest to help put retired greyhounds in their forever homes.

Ms. Burke adopted Phoenix, another rescued greyhound, in early December and hopes he will enjoy the touring as much as Logan did. Ms. Burke's upcoming appearances include Saturday, February 2 from 1 – 3 PM at Barnes & Noble #2271, 4100 Deer Creek #100 in Highland Village, TX 75077 and Saturday, February 9 from 2 – 4 PM at Barnes & Noble #2193 in the Golden Triangle Mall, 2201 South I-35 East in Denton, TX 76205.

Ms. Burke has been actively involved in greyhound rescue for eleven years and is often a spokeswoman for the group for which she volunteers. Logan's Secret is the first book in a planned historical series that carries the greyhounds through many important historical periods from Alexander the Great to Ancient Egypt and onward. The goal is to teach children to enjoy reading and learn about history through fascinating adventure stories as told by the greyhounds. Further the stories delve into sensitive issues that children face on a daily basis. The first book, based on real-life incidents, offers children ages seven and up an inspiring story of survival, along with important lessons in goal setting and perseverance. The 110-page illustrated, modern day classic centers on Logan, a retired racing greyhound and is told from the champion racing dog's perspective, which makes for fascinating reading by children and the young-at-heart.

Readers are then treated to twenty additional pages containing fun facts and history of greyhounds – one of the oldest and most intriguing dog breeds in the world. Logan's Secret also offers educational projects for children to stimulate creative writing, expanded vocabulary, and critical thinking. Logan and The Mystical Collar, focused on Ancient Egypt is book two in the trilogy, and is due to be released in May 2013.

“Logan's exciting adventure from racetrack to forever home is remarkable enough,” says author Suzanne Burke, “but the life lessons he teaches because of that journey are worth sharing with readers – especially children.” Ms. Burke adds, “It's also my hope that readers will want to learn more about this wonderful breed of dog and consider adopting one of the many greyhounds needing a forever home.”

Books are $13.85 each with a percentage benefiting the Greyhound Adoption League of Texas (GALT) and other greyhound adoption groups. Learn more at http://greyhoundstories.com/.

###

PJ Nunn 972-825-1171

Nunn.pj33(at)gmail(dot)com

http://breakthroughpromotions.net



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10371983.htm