ClearPath Joins Leading Experts for Institute for Human Resources Discussion on the Trends in Contingent Workforce Management

ClearPath Workforce Management, a leading HRO with a focus on contingent labor compliance and engagement, has been invited to share its expertise on key trends and issues for companies using contract workers, during the Institute for Human Resources Virtual Workshop on January 30th at 11am EST. The webcast is part of a two day virtual conference that is the fourth in a series of workshops in the IHR Contract Workforce & Talent Exchange Certification Program.

The panel will focus their attention on looking at ways in which organizations can be positioned to properly address the challenges today's economic climate places on their contingent workforce planning and management. Jason Posel, senior vice president of strategy and solutions for ClearPath, will join Matt Rivera from Yoh Services, Jerome Gerber from Volt Workforce Solutions, John Martin from IQ Navigator, and Jeff Nugent from Contingent Workforce Solutions on the panel.

What trends can we expect to see in relation to contingent worker compliance?

What does the re-election of President Obama mean for companies using independent contractors?

What were companies doing related to contract workforce management in 2012, and what should they do/not do in 2013?

Is use of more contract employees the new norm, and if so what are some best practices for managing/engaging them going forward?

Is RPO the new VMS?

What are self-managed MSPs and why would companies choose to manage it themselves?

“Compliance is becoming an increasingly important factor when engaging temporary workers or consultants, particularly when it comes to classifying Independent Contractors and exempt versus non-exempt status," says Jason Posel, senior vice president for ClearPath, “but it can be challenging to manage all risk areas and one of the continuing trends for 2013 will be for companies to leverage a specialist firm to ensure they are compliant with the ever changing federal and state laws and regulations."

Gain insights from an extremely knowledgeable panel of industry experts

Have an opportunity to ask questions and engage with the panel

Learn from the panels observations of changes that have impacted this sector over the last 12 months and look ahead to the challenges and opportunities of 2013

IHR's certification and accreditation process is developed through an independent Advisory Board composed of industry experts including ClearPath President and CEO, Renee Fink.

Attendees are not required to be enrolled in the certification program; however, the event is eligible for IHR, PHR, SPHR, and GPHR credits.

ClearPath also provides access to a range of pre-recorded educational presentations related to managing contract workers that is available in the webinar library section of its website.

About ClearPath

ClearPath is a leading certified woman-owned HRO with a focus on the contingent labor market. With almost 20 years of experience in delivering contractor engagement, payroll and compliance programs, the firm's solutions include ClearPayroll and ClearIC. ClearPath provides its clients with seamlessly integrated solutions that enable them to engage the contract talent they require in a compliant, cost-effective and efficient manner. ClearPath delivers solutions throughout the US, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Canada.

