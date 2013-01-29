Qstream-Powered Learning Reinforcement Platform Wins Two Industry Awards for Sales Effectiveness

Richardson QuickCheck™, Powered by Qstream®, Wins 2012 Brandon Hall Excellence Awards

Qstream (http://www.qstream.com), provider of the premiere mobile learning reinforcement and sales performance management platform, today announced that Richardson QuickCheck™, a sales training and reinforcement and sales effectiveness tool based on the Qstream platform, won two Brandon Hall Technology Awards. Brandon Hall awarded gold medals for “Best Advance in Unique Sales and Marketing Technology” and for “Best Advance in Sales Training Software Platform."

Richardson's QuickCheck is built on the Qstream platform and provided by Richardson, a leader in global sales training and sales strategy execution. Qstream delivers a cloud-based, real-time, learning platform for continuous reinforcement and sustainability of knowledge to enhance sales team productivity. It uses a simple, but powerful question and answer system, pushed to a mobile device or PC.

Data shows that even the best classroom and online learning is forgotten within three months. Originally developed at Harvard Medical School, the Qstream platform addresses this challenge with a patented “spaced education” methodology that promotes learning retention in just three minutes a day. The Qstream platform also delivers insights on user performance to managers, providing actionable intelligence based on trends over time, identifying areas of weak knowledge or differences in learning between teams.

“The Richardson QuickCheck product line, based on the Qstream platform, offers our customers a way to protect their substantial investment in training and talent management,” said David DiStefano, President and CEO of Richardson. “Richardson QuickCheck helps to optimize the investment in training, reinforcing the information, and improving sales effectiveness.”

“We're thrilled to be part of the Richardson QuickCheck solution and the Brandon Hall Excellence Awards,” said Duncan Lennox, CEO of Qstream. “The Qstream platform provides a scientifically proven method for learning reinforcement that engages users, while offering detailed analytics about user performance.”

The Brandon Hall Excellence Awards are presented by Brandon Hall Group, one of the leading research firms in training and development. The 2012 entries were evaluated on specific criteria that included a demonstrated fit with need, program design, functionality, innovation, and measurable results and benefits.

About Richardson

Richardson (http://www.richardson.com) helps leaders prepare their organizations to execute sales strategies and achieve business objectives. Richardson has the expertise and resources to help clients scale their initiatives quickly and confidently across their entire sales force and supporting functions. Working together, Richardson identifies sales best practices, evaluates talent, builds capability and consistency through world-class sales training, and sustains necessary change. Richardson ensures that each solution reflects the unique culture and values of its client, driving rapid adoption and lasting results.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group, a preeminent research and analyst organization, focuses on developing research-driven solutions to drive organizational performance for emerging and large organizations. (http://www.brandonhall.com)

About Qstream

Qstream (qstream.com) provides the premiere platform for mobile learning reinforcement and sales performance management. The company uses a proprietary and patented sales performance solution delivered via the cloud to mobile devices. Qstream started at Harvard Medical School, based on the research of Harvard professor Dr. B. Price Kerfoot. The software builds on Kerfoot's methodology, providing a “spaced education” approach to improve learning retention. Qstream helps companies of all sizes in industries including life sciences, high tech, and retail. The company is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts and has offices in Hood River, Oregon and Dublin, Ireland.

“Qstream” is a registered trademark of Qstream Inc.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10371515.htm