Esquire Innovations to Host Complimentary Webinar Series: Styles Boot Camp (4 sessions)

The webinars will take users step-by-step through everything Microsoft Word styles has to offer and focus on building styles skills. Beginning with an Introduction and concluding with Mastering Styles, the series will be presented by Judye Carter Reynolds, Esquire's Director of Client Solutions.

Temecula, CA - January 29, 2013 - Esquire Innovations announces an upcoming complimentary, four-session webinar series, Styles Boot Camp. The webinars will take users step-by-step through everything styles has to offer and focus on building styles skills. Beginning with an Introduction and concluding with Mastering Styles, the series will be presented by Judye Carter Reynolds, Esquire's Director of Client Solutions. Said Reynolds, “Many firms struggle with the adoption and best use of styles, so our objective in offering the Boot Camp is to empower users with the knowledge to achieve amazing workflow gains by using Microsoft Word styles to efficiently create and deliver documents based on best practices.” Attendees will learn Microsoft Word styles fundamentals to address corrupt documents, differentiate between styles and direct formatting, style shortcuts, relationships between styles, troubleshooting, TOC styles, and much more. The first session will be held on Tuesday, February 1st at 11:00 AM Pacific Standard Time.

Register for all four webinars:

Styles Boot Camp Session 1: An Introduction

February 5, 2013

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM PDT

(2:00 PM EDT)

Register Now

Styles Boot Camp Session 2: Behind the Scenes

February 12, 2013

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM PDT

(2:00 PM EDT)

Register Now

Styles Boot Camp Session 3: Misbehaving Styles

February 19, 2013

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM PDT

(2:00 PM EDT)

Register Now

Styles Boot Camp Session 3: Mastering Styles

February 26, 2013

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM PDT

(2:00 PM EDT)

Register Now

Register for future webinars here >>

About Esquire Innovations, Inc.

Esquire Innovations, Inc., a leading provider of Microsoft Office integrated practice management software services and applications for the legal market, has more than 600 law firm and in-house counsel clients worldwide utilizing its applications. Co-Founded in 2002 by Randall Farrar, a pioneer in the development and marketing of software applications geared towards the legal market, Esquire Innovations creates, supports and sells document creation, formatting, re-purposing, comparing, and metadata management software applications to the legal industry. Based in Temecula, California, Esquire is staffed with a highly qualified team of technology professionals. To learn more about Esquire Innovations, to read Esquire's blogs, sign up for webinars or to purchase a product, please visit http://www.esqinc.com, call (951) 506-5641 or email sales (at) esqinc (dot) com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebesqinc/styleswebinar/prweb10371067.htm