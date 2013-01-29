New Chula Vista Center Outdoor Child Play Area Created by Center Stage Productions

“Nature friends” themed outdoor child play area recently unveiled at Chula Vista Center in southern CA provides instant action for children of all ages. The new play area is one of the many enhancements made to the mall as part of their recent renovation.

Center Stage Productions, a leading designer, manufacturer and installer of custom indoor and outdoor child play areas, has developed a brand new themed outdoor play area for Chula Vista Center, an open-air regional shopping mall located in Chula Vista, CA.

The “nature friends” themed play area features eight brightly colored play pieces including two green leapfrogs, a caterpillar, a mushroom patch, a butterfly bridge, a yellow duck, a hollow log and flower bridge. These brand new play pieces sit upon themed flooring in the colors of green representing grass, tan representing sand, and blue representing water.

To ensure the safety of young climbers, all play pieces are made of the highest-quality material while the rubber safety flooring absorbs impact and exceeds standards for drop and fall ratings. In addition, an ADA compliant ramp has been incorporated into the floor design.

For the especially adventurous climber, this outdoor play area has two impressively sized geometric hexagons with professional climbing grips that provide an irresistible 3D climbing challenge. “This particular play area delivers instant action and is a great place to bring children of all ages and physical ability levels,” said Michael DeZaio, President of Center Stage Productions.

The children's play area is one of the many cosmetic enhancements that Chula Vista Center received as part of their renovation. Other improvements made by the mall's owner, Rouse Properties, Inc. include an outdoor fireplace with comfortable lounge seating, shaded bistro-style seating areas with landscape borders and colorful umbrellas, a central courtyard area with a new water feature, soft seating and Wi-Fi throughout the Center.

“The enhancements at Chula Vista Center reflect our ongoing efforts to improve the quality of the shopping experience by providing a refreshed and superior environment in which our customers and families can shop and socialize,” said Benjamin Schall, Chief Operating Officer of Rouse Properties. “The Center serves a densely populated community of over one million people, and we expect the new children's play area along with the other improvements to further differentiate and strengthen our position in the marketplace,” added Schall.

Chula Vista Center's outdoor play area is located just south of the entertainment court, near the new fountain and New York and Company. The play area is free to the public and open during all mall hours.

About Center Stage Productions

Center Stage Productions, based in Fair Lawn, NJ, custom creates a range of promotional environments including children's soft play areas, seasonal décor and modular barricades for shopping centers, retailers, airports, amusement parks, museums, zoos and more. Center Stage Productions' innovative designs have been created for hundreds of destinations across the United States and the world. In business for nearly 30 years, Center Stage Productions' comprehensive services include design, planning, production, transportation, management and operations. For more information, visit http://www.cspdisplay.com or contact Brenda Tietjen at BTietjen(at)cspdisplay(dot)com.

About Chula Vista Center

Owned by Rouse Properties, Inc., Chula Vista Center is located in Chula Vista, California and serves as one of the premier shopping destinations in the South Bay region of San Diego. Situated just seven miles from both downtown San Diego and the Mexican border, this 875,000 square foot center is anchored by Macy's, jcpenney, Burlington Coat Factory and Sears. Also included are over 80 specialty retailers such as Victoria's Secret, G by Guess, Aeropostale and Express along with national restaurant operators such as Panera Bread, BJ's, Red Lobster and Buffalo Wild Wings. Regular mall hours are 10:00am to 9:00pm and Sunday from 11:00am to 6:00pm. Please visit http://www.chulavistacenter.com or call 619-427-6701 for more information.

