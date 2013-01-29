Lose 10 Bad Habits and Watch the Pounds Drop, Expert David Meine Says

New book, Think: Use Your Mind to Shrink Your Waistline, gives the skinny on how to stop yo-yo dieting

Millions of people go on diets each year, but only about five percent successfully keep the weight off, according to research from Colorado State University Extension.

The key to maintaining a healthy weight may be found in the brain instead of the stomach, says expert David Meine.

“The failure rate of weight loss plans that don't include a mental component are staggering,” says Meine, whose company, IdealShape, is based on the philosophy that weight loss begins and ends with the brain.

In his new book, Think: Use Your Mind to Shrink Your Waistline, Meine introduces readers to 10 negative behaviors that, when changed, can help a person create their ideal body shape for life.

The book also pulls the covers off the science behind the brain's involvement in getting fit, giving readers the skinny on how to stop yo-yo dieting and instead, turn their weight loss goals into long-term reality.

“I wrote the book to de-stigmatize weight loss hypnosis and to explain how contemporary hypnosis can help individuals in ways that other weight loss methods cannot,” says Meine.

Meine's idea for IdealShape and his complete weight loss program came after he struggled for many years to lose and keep off extra weight.

Think: Use Your Mind to Shrink Your Waistline shows readers how to change negative habits at the deepest, most permanent levels of the subconscious mind. Drawing from firsthand experiences of Meine and his clients, the book discusses why hypnosis is becoming one of the most popular new approaches to weight loss.

Think: Use Your Mind to Shrink Your Waistline: 10 Negative Behaviors You Can Change to Create Your Ideal Shape

By David Meine

ISBN: 9781477288818

Approx. 130 pages

Paperback 6x9

Retail price: $14.99

E-book price: $9.99

Available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble

About the author

David Meine is the co-founder and vice president of product development at IdealShape, a wellness company that emphasizes the importance of mind over body when it comes to weight loss. Since completing an advanced degree in hypnotherapy at the Hypnosis Motivation Institute, Meine works with industry experts on developing effective ways to change the brain for positive weight loss success. Meine created the Audio Brain Training CD series, published IdealShape for Life and has motivated thousands of people as a professional speaker. Meine has seven children, ten grandchildren and lives in Utah with his wife, Carla.

