Royalty-Free Music Website RoyaltyFreeKings.com Hits Milestone of 500,000 Plays

The background music licensing website RoyaltyFreeKings.com has hit a new milestone since launching less than a year ago: 500,000 plays through their demo player (powered by SoundCloud.com). In just eleven months, RoyaltyFreeKings.com has become internationally known as a source of quality background music. Traffic and sales of its downloadable background music have steadily increased each month as producers based all over the world, including Japan, Indonesia, The Netherlands, South Africa and New Zealand, have learned of the music licensing website, and the strict quality control that runs through the entire catalog.

The full selection of royalty free music available at RoyaltyFreeKings.com's not only covers the most used styles and genres of music, such as: pop rock, acoustic and romantic, suspense tension and heroic inspiring, but also a growing list of unique 'hybrid' albums. Some of these include 'Epic Patriotic' - US patriotic songs in an epic trailer music setting, 'Patriotic Punk Rock' - American patriotic songs set to edgy punk rock arrangements and 'Patriotic Jazz' - featuring live saxophone, piano, drums and bass.

As a service to the independent video production industry, and to introduce the concept of legally cleared music licensing to non-professionals (such as YouTube video creators), RoyaltyFreeKings.com has been building up a significant collection of complimentary background music tracks. The free music section is perfect for a wide range of users, including charitable organizations, educators and student filmmakers. The range of styles and genres include: epic dramatic orchestral, ambient piano, jazz, comedy, rock and suspense tension.

The mission of RoyaltyFreeKings.com since launching in 2012 has been to make searching for background music for video production incredibly easy and streamlined. The crowd-sourcing business model (where anyone can upload music), like that used by many competing websites, has the main benefit of a rapid expansion of content. The downside is inevitable: with so many tracks being uploaded, the catalog easily gets bloated with mediocre music that has little ability to enhance a project, whether it's a commercial, wedding video, film or webisode. Producers looking through these crowd-sourcing music licensing websites have to spend significant time sifting through vast collections to find something they'd actually want to use, or worse - settle for something inferior just because they don't have the time to continue searching.

By hand picking each track, RoyaltyFreeKings.com only allows in music that meets a strict standard of musicality and production value. The result is a streamlined shopping experience where a producer can find, purchase and download the music they need within just a few minutes.

