Andrew Dagley Joins U.S. CAD as Account Manager

U.S. CAD, a leading Building Information Modeling (BIM) consultant, integrator and provider of Autodesk CAD/BIM products and services, today announced that Andrew Dagley has joined the U.S. CAD sales team.

Andrew comes to U.S. CAD with over 15 years of experience in technology sales where he dedicates himself to finding the best solution to meet each customer's specific business needs. Prior to joining U.S. CAD, Andrew spent over 3 years with Microdesk focused on business development within the Orange County architectural, building engineering, and civil engineering markets. In his role of Account Manager, Andrew will continue his focus on the design and simulation needs of these customers within Orange County.

“Over the years as I competed with U.S. CAD, I kept hearing the same things,” said Andrew. “Their employees were career professionals who enjoyed working at U.S. CAD and their customers enjoyed working with them. I believe nothing speaks to the strength of an organization than having strong capable people who love what they do and customers who love doing business with them. I made the choice to join the team at U.S. CAD because I desired to be part of this team that truly values and empowers its professionals to meet their customer's business needs.”

Andrew's passion is helping AEC firms integrate and use today's advanced BIM and Simulation technologies to meet both their business goals and today's industry requirements. Andrew works to help these firms increase productivity by adopting more efficient processes and workflows to free their staff from their daily inefficiencies.

“I am very excited to have Andrew join the U.S. CAD team,” said Daniel Counts, CEO of U.S. CAD. “Andrew brings a wealth of experience as well as new energy to our organization. I am confident that his strong commitment to the Orange County AEC community will help us continue to build on our strong presence in that market.”

About U.S. CAD

Based in Costa Mesa, California; U.S. CAD is a building design, construction and manufacturing industry consultant and the largest Autodesk Authorized Value Added Reseller (VAR) on the West Coast. U.S. CAD specializes in helping customers integrate CAD, BIM, sustainable design, and digital prototyping design and analysis solutions by incorporating a variety of Autodesk software applications along with consulting, implementation, training, BIM modeling and production, configuration and technical support services. With additional offices in Los Angeles, San Diego, Honolulu, Las Vegas and Salt Lake City, U.S. CAD has become the solutions provider of choice for many of the West's leading companies. For more information, visit http://www.uscad.com or call (877) 648-7223.

