Authen2cate Provides Single Sign-on and Multi-factor Authentication for the Blackboard Learn Platform

Authen2cate today announced the launch of single sign-on and multifactor authentication for the Blackboard Learn™ platform

Authen2cate today announced the launch of single sign-on and multifactor authentication for the Blackboard Learn™ platform.

Authen2cate's single sign-on and multifactor authentication allows Blackboard Learn users to access the Blackboard Learn platform simply and securely. Blackboard Learn is now one of the many higher education applications that are pre-integrated into authen2cate's cloud services.

“We believe our core set of offerings and commitment to provide the best overall experience to our clients makes authen2cate the best cloud-based solution provider of authentication services available,” said Steve Akers, CEO of authen2cate. “This exciting addition of the Blackboard Learn platform continues our efforts to provide a robust set of applications that are accessed by higher education institutions and their students everywhere.”

“Our partner and developer programs drive tremendous value for clients by enabling access to hundreds of pre-built extensions that help them get more value out of their learning platforms,” said Ted Hopper, Vice President of Business Development at Blackboard. “This unique, vibrant community of development makes it easy for institutions to customize their systems and gives them great flexibility in how they improve and shape the education experience.”

Clients of authen2cate and Blackboard are able to provide their user's easy, secure, and consistent access to Blackboard Learn. Adding Blackboard Learn to a new or an existing authen2cate portal has never been easier; contact your representative today to enable single sign-on and/or multifactor authentication for this application and many others within minutes.

As a member in the Blackboard Partnerships™ program, authen2cate is also part of the Blackboard Developers Network™, an innovative community of technical experts with a passion for using technology to enhance teaching and learning. Within the Network, developers from schools, colleges, universities, associations, government organizations and companies are developing software and applications— Blackboard Building Blocks™—that extend and enhance the Blackboard learning environment.

About authen2cate

Authen2cate is a secured cloud based identity management solution that provides single sign-on (SSO), multifactor authentication and identity management services for cloud, web, VPN and mobile resources.

Born from a team of network and managed security service specialists who saw a growing need for improved and efficient authentication within cloud and web applications, authen2cate offers a simple, secure and flexible solution that gives organizations control and consistency for authenticating and verifying individuals accessing their many resources. For more information or to contact us, please visit http://www.authen2cate.com

Blackboard®, Blackboard Partnerships™ Program, the Blackboard Developers Network™, and Blackboard Building Blocks™ are registered trademarks of Blackboard Inc. and are used with permission. All rights reserved.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10362728.htm