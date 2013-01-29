How To Approach A Girl: Five Easy Ways Offered By Dating Guru's Latest Report

Carlos Xuma's new report offers men five ways to catch a girl's attention - and details the skills that make them work to success.

Sometimes the very first step is the hardest, and that is why it helps for a guy to keep in mind a list of easy ways to approach a girl before he even hits the town, says Dating Expert Carlos Xuma in his new report.

“If a guy spends a little bit of time thinking about what he is going to say and do to approach a girl, he is accomplishing quite a few things that are going to help him succeed in that interaction," Xuma says. "For instance, by having five easy ways on how to approach a girl already in his pocket, he immediately is relieving an entire bundle of stress.”

There is no shame in preparation, says Xuma - in fact, it is what all smart, successful guys have in common.

“Too many men think that success in how to approach a girl should come naturally and without any thought beforehand,” Xuma says in his new report. “That is a far cry from the truth. The men who are successful have taken the time and effort to learn solid easy approaches.”

According to Xuma, the hands-down easiest way to approach a girl that most men discard is simply by saying hello.

“It is surprising how many men ignore this simple but effective way of how to approach a girl because they think that something that simple can't work,” he says. “The reality is that sometimes the simpler something is the better. A simple hello can be much more charming than a guy who comes up and starts in on this obviously memorized and complicated routine.”

Not only that, a long, complicated, and intricate routine comes with more chance of flubbing it.

“The reason that saying hello to a girl is included in the top five easiest ways to learn how to approach a girl is because of a little secret I share with people: Success has zero to do with what a guy actually says to a girl. Success comes from how he says it, not what he says.”

That is why something as simple as saying hello can work, Xuma explains: once a guy understands that it is not what he says, it is how he says it, he's won the battle.

Xuma's report outlines the keys to approaching in more detail - however, they all boil down to a healthy level of self-confidence and alpha male traits that Xuma specifies.

Carlos Xuma is the author of The Bad Boy Formula, Secrets of the Alpha Male, the Girlfriend Training Program, and numerous other books and articles. He has spent years teaching hundreds of men flirting tips for guys, including how to attract and approach women, and how to approach a girl through his website, http://www.datingdynamics.com. He has also been a dating expert and attraction adviser for more than 10 years and has appeared on ABC and CBS television, as well as Playboy radio.

For more information, visit Carlos Xuma's website at http://www.carlosxuma.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10351683.htm