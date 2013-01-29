Bazaarify Helps Businesses Rein In Reputation

Cloud Platform Aggregates and Distributes Positive Customer Reviews to Online Sites and Social Networks

Bazaarify this month launched a product that gives businesses the ability to influence and generate positive customer feedback, and amplify this feedback across the web to attract new customers. The innovative SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) platform helps businesses tap into what their customers are saying on leading review sites and via email surveys, respond to and approve customer reviews, and see their good reputation shared on social networks, on search engines and beyond.

“Successful businesses know that intelligently leveraging positive customer experiences is key to attracting new customers and opportunities. Bazaarify provides tools that business owners need to build a positive reputation,” says Alka Gupta, president of Bazaarify. “Our cloud platform enables businesses to monitor all client reviews in one place, harvest valuable customer insight, address negative feedback, and accelerate the sharing of great reviews.”

Businesses suffering from lack of reviews, negative or fake reviews, no social media presence, no SEO, and no time or skills to manage their online reputation can benefit from Bazaarify. The service:



Aggregates reviews and ratings from leading sites

Continuously gathers customer feedback via automated email surveys

Allows businesses to moderate their review stream, making it possible to approve, respond to, or hold reviews

Auto-uploads approved reviews to business websites, blogs, Facebook pages

Accelerates referrals on Yelp, Google, Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter

Creates a one-click, personalized business website (a.k.a. Bazaarisite)

Automates appointment reminders, reducing customer no-shows

Availability

Bazaarify's current customers include restaurants, auto repair shops, spas, real estate agents, dentists, doctors, accountants, and lawyers in the San Francisco Bay Area and major cities like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Seattle, Boston and Miami.

Bazaarify's all-inclusive service is available now and a 30-day free trial requires no credit card. Call sales at 1-800-561-3357 or sign up at bazaarify.com.

About Bazaarify

Bazaarify, headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, is an innovative software service that enables businesses to amplify their reputation and get 100s of positive reviews on their website, Google, Facebook, Yelp, LinkedIn—virtually everywhere. The startup team comprises of 15 standout individuals with diverse backgrounds in Internet and social media from Silicon Valley companies such as Yahoo, Google, Amazon, Cisco.

