Regal Supplements Releases Immunity Booster Knights Armor at the Perfect Time

The release of Knights Armor couldn't have come at a better time as this flu season is currently going down as one of the worst in recent memory.

In its third new supplement released, Regal Supplements, a quickly growing distributor of ZEO Health Products and other natural supplements, has announced the release of Knights Armor, a natural and organic immune booster.

The release of Knights Armor couldn't have come at a better time as this flu season is currently going down as one of the worst in recent memory. Public health emergencies have been made because of the virus in multiple U.S. States. Hospitals have turned away patients because there's simply not enough room.

This organic supplement is not only an immunity booster, but also protects the body with 72 essential vitamins and minerals that the body needs to help maintain a healthy immune system. The combination of bio-organic humic and fulvic acids allows the body to receive nutrients that are no longer available in our food because over farming is stripping away essential vitamins and minerals that help the body maintain a healthy immune system. With a healthy immune system, virus' and infections may not be able to inflict as much damage on the body compared to those who don't have the necessary diet to maintain a strong immune system.

It's been said that the only thing people can rely on to have a healthy life is taking care of the body's immune system. This once-a-day natural supplement does just that.

One bottle of 90 veggie capsules start at $33.99, but when buying in multiple quantities, the bottles can decrease to as little as $25.99 a bottle. Knights Armor is manufactured to the highest GMP standards and does not contain any Magnesium Stearate or Silicon Dioxide.

About Regal Supplements and ZEO Health: Regal Supplements distributes natural and high-quality supplements concerning Joint & Bone Health, Energy, Immunity Health and Anti-Aging. Regal Supplements is also a distributor of ZEO Health's natural Zeolite dietary supplements, which were recently proven by a scientific study to be the best zeolite supplements on the market.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10369616.htm