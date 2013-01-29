Wanderforth Announces Travel Deals on Mauritius Holidays at Luxury Resorts

Wanderforth are delighted to announce its latest travel deals for Mauritius holidays in some of the country's most luxurious resorts. Selected dates apply, but check out the special offers below for more information.

Wanderforth is pleased to announce the latest offers to the stunning island of Mauritius. This Indian Ocean island has some of the best beaches and resorts the world has to offer and with the following deals travellers can get to experience this amazing country and some of their leading luxury resorts.

The first offer is at the One&Only Le Saint Geran for stays 28th April to 15th October 2013 where the following special offers apply:



Stay 7 nights and pay for only 4.

Free half board

Staying in a Junior Suite

Experience this from only £1,499 per person.

The next offer is LUX* Grand Gaube for stays between 7th April to 31st July and 20th August to 30th September 2013. The following special offers available here are:

Stay 7 nights and pay for only 5.

Early Booking Discount of 25%

This offer would need to be booked by 28th February 2013. Prices from £1,069 per person

The final special offer is available at the St Regis Mauritius for stays 15th April to 30th September 2013.

This fantastic special offer includes:

Stay 6 nights and pay for only 5.

Free half board

Early Booking Discount of 20%

This amazing deal at Mauritius newest luxury resort is available from only £1,675 per person.

All prices quoted are based on two people sharing and include international flights from London.

About Wanderforth

Wanderforth is ATOL and ABTA bonded, so travellers can trust the company to attend to their needs as they “wander forth” to different destinations. When making holiday plans, clients also can be assured that:

All holidays and flights are protected by ATOL (#10448) and ABTA.

All of the company's suppliers are insured against failure.

They have a dedicated emergency contact number available 24 hours a day while travelling.

Wanderforth offers a range of luxury holiday destinations around the world including the USA, Dubai, Seychelles, Mauritius, Maldives and tailor made tours to South Africa.

