WebitMD Inc. Directs its Focus Towards Mobile App Development by Revamping its Website Design and Services

The Los Angeles based Internet Marketing agency, WebitMD Inc., plans to relaunch its website with version 4.0 to showcase its revamped service line, mobile development, and marketing initiatives now offered. The new design will not only offer information about the service lineup but also utilize the latest in web technologies and designs.

The company is focusing more on mobile marketing, mobile app development, SEO, PPC, web design and development, eCommerce stores, and of course Social Media Marketing. As reported by the WebitMD team, the new website is set to launch in February 2013.

As WebitMD Inc. introduces more integrated services, especially in the niche of mobile marketing and mobile app development, Mattan Danino, Director of Business Development explained,“Users are turning more to their mobile devices for search and social media than using their traditional home computer. This has led to an exponential growth of the mobile industry. Now the small businesses and global enterprises have realized the the need of implementing a proper mobile strategy in their overall marketing strategies. Mobile websites, responsive web designs, mobile apps are just the market requirements that surfaces from the growing usage of mobile in regards to business expansion, especially via internet. All these have created the immense need of mobile apps. Considering this our team here at WebitMD Inc. has got operational in mobilization the requisite resources to offer effective mobile development services to our clientele.”

He has also put light on how the mobile apps are likely to get more dominant in the near future. He continued,“Mobile application revenues are expected to top $35 billion by 2015 with Apple and Google to combine and control 70% of the download revenue. With the emergence of Microsoft Windows 8 devices and the upcoming Blackberry 10 OS there will be additional app development forthcoming as well.” He concluded his comments by commenting that the mobile app market is here to stay and businesses must embrace this trend in order to stay competitive.

About WebitMD Inc.: WebitMD Inc. is a full service Internet Marketing & Web/Mobile Development agency based in Los Angeles, California. Its web development and mobile development services utilize the latest in technologies. Its Internet Marketing team is providing top notch SEO & PPC services to. The company also offers services such as: email marketing, online reputation management, social media marketing, eCommerce web development, and custom web portals for businesses. WebiMD Inc. has been recognized for providing an integrated approach of online marketing while maintaining a boutique style level of service.

