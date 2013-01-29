Veteran, Laywer & Business Consultant Joins Soldiers' Angels

Joseph Casas will work on "Horses & Heroes" and "Vet-360" as nonprofit continues to support troops and veterans.

Military support nonprofit Soldiers' Angels proudly welcomes lawyer and business consultant Joseph Casas to its team. Casas will be working on a variety of projects to increase the visibility and effectiveness of Soldiers' Angels as it continues to support America's veterans.

After recently moving to San Antonio, Casas volunteered to help Soldiers' Angels with fundraising and donor relations efforts. His work was so impressive that he soon was asked to officially join the team as Chief Development Officer and Director of Government Affairs, positions that will draw on his vast experience and expertise in both business and law.

A veteran himself, Casas served as an infantryman in the Marine Corps and a J.A.G. Prosecutor in the Navy. His legal experience ranges across a variety of industries and issues, and he maintains an active military law practice. As a business consultant, Casas specializes in growth built on personal relationships and strategic partnerships, with a passion for nonprofits. He has appeared as a commentator/expert on such noteworthy shows as Wolf Blitzer's “The Situation Room” and Bill O'Reilly's “The O'Reilly Factor.”

With an impressive resume and record of service, Casas is a very welcome addition. “We are all thrilled to follow through on our vision for Soldiers' Angels with Joseph on the team,” says Soldiers' Angels Founder Patti Patton-Bader, “We look forward to new and exciting things from him.”

Casas' first priorities in his new position at Soldiers' Angels include producing and promoting the "Cowboys & Heroes" Anniversary Gala set for July 20, 2013 at Tejas Rodeo and helping the team to remodel and present the Soldiers' Angels museum in San Antonio. In the arena of veteran support, Casas will be helping organize, promote and launch the Soldiers' Angels Veteran Business Incubator, “Vet-360,” a wide-ranging Drop-In Center for veterans launching small businesses. Most importantly, Casas will lead and direct the work of Soldiers' Angels with local, state, and federal policy makers to ensure veterans and their families maintain necessary services and support as they transition to post-military life.

Soldiers' Angels extends its congratulations to Casas on his new responsibilities, and looks forward to a long and productive relationship with the newest member of the Soldiers' Angels team.

About Soldiers' Angels

Soldiers' Angels is a volunteer-based, award-winning 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing aid and comfort to members of U.S. Armed Forces, as well as veterans and military families. For more information, see http://www.soldiersangels.org. Tax ID# 20-0583415 CFC #25131

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10366567.htm