Hair Loss Experts Farrell Hair Replacement Releases New Before and After Video of an African American Hair Loss Sufferer

Farrell Hair Replacement releases new video of a female African American hair loss sufferer. This before and after video demonstrates the amazing results an individual can achieve with an ultra custom hair system.

Farrell Hair Replacement, in conjunction with 981 Media, is pleased to announce the release of the most recent installment in their series of makeover videos.

The new video follows Jackie, an African-American hair loss sufferer who has been suffering from hair loss since she was very young, something made even worse by the fact that she was vehemently opposed to wearing wigs. She tried many things after she began losing her hair with minimal results. She became more frustrated as her situation worsened and, like many hair loss sufferers, ended up trying solutions that only exacerbates the problem. Impressed by the video gallery and testimonials on their website, Jackie turned to Farrell Hair Replacement to solve her hair loss problem once and for all.

“One of the reasons Farrell Hair Replacement stays at the top of their industry is that they are the only company in their field that is putting out videos of this nature,” says Austin Brooks, creative director at 981 Media.

Another reason for their success is the naturalness of their lace front wigs, which utilize high-quality human hair and are so painstakingly customized that they take two to three months to make. This results in undetectable hair systems that can withstand any activity and whose natural hairlines can be entirely exposed without a problem. Another component to their success is their knowledge of and ability to work with all hair types to create hair systems that possess the unique features of African-American hair. This is one of the many reasons Jackie was so pleased with her new look.

Farrell Hair Replacement handpicked 981 Media to produce this video due to the company's devotion to taking their clients to the next level with innovative marketing services, which include multiple types of Corporate Video Production. 981 Media shoots everything from Product Demos and Video Case Studies to Corporate Interviews and Web Series. They use Hollywood-quality cameras for filming, which keeps their videos among the best in the industry. They serve a wide range of Los Angeles business owners seeking online marketing success.

About Farrell Hair Replacement:

Founded by Richard Farrell, Farrell Hair Replacement helps men and women who are suffering from hair loss for every imaginable reason. They have clients throughout the world, and have even won the praise of various celebrities. They create natural, high-quality, customized hair systems designed by Richard, who is currently touring internationally. The system has been voted “Best in the World” for nine years in a row. To learn more or find out about upcoming tour dates, call 1877-787-4247 or visit the company website at http://farrellhair.com/.

About 981 Media:

981 Media serves companies who want the very best marketing tools around and specializes in using multiple forms of media to promote businesses. They offer award-winning Web Design Corporate Photography, Mobile App Design, and much more. They chose their name for its ability to represent what they give to their clients. The numbers 9, 8, and 1 mean completion, fulfillment, abundance, power, creativity, and confidence. 9 is also the square root of 81, and together they symbolize synergy and maximized outcomes. To learn more, give them a call at 877-981-6334 or get in touch at http://www.981media.com/



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb981MediaVideoProduction/FarrellHairMakeoverVideos/prweb10317646.htm