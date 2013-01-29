Scott Tischler unveils 4 easy secrets to getting ripped abs

Great defined abs are the embodiment of being in great shape. It is what almost everyone strives to achieve in the gym yet so many fall short of this goal. Doing thousands of crunches will not make this goal become a reality. Great abdominal muscles are acquired in the kitchen and everyday habits that are often time overlooked. Scott Tischler explains four of these easy habits that should be done to achieve the goal of great abs.

1. Wake up to a glass of cold water. The body is dehydrated right when it wakes up. The first thing that should be done every morning is to drink a tall glass of cold water. The colder the water is the better it is. The reason for having water right away in the morning is that it has been eight hours since the body has had water. The water should be as cold as possible. The reason that the water should be frigid is because the body must first warm the water up to body temperature before it can be used. This makes the body burn calories to heat it up which kick starts the metabolism first thing in the morning.

2. Never skip breakfast. Just like the body is dehydrated in the morning the body is also hungry in the morning. By skipping breakfast the body goes into survival mode and starts slowing down and saving everything for survival. A protein shake or a meal should be consumed within the first hour of waking up.

3. Avoid eating out for one month. Not only will this save money it will also help with losing weight and gaining more defined abs. Pack a lunch for work or school every day. Restaurants, for the most part, care only about flavor. This means that the cooks will use butter, oil, and other ingredients that are not conducive to weight loss.

4. Go to bed early. The body does its best job at repairing during sleep. It is important to get enough rest so that the body can repair itself. Getting enough sleep also helps the body keep the proper hormone levels.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10372028.htm