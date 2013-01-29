New ATV Videos Offer Safety Lessons for Classroom Students

New ATV safety videos produced by Kalkomey are useful teaching tools for classroom instructors.

Instructors who teach ATV safety in the classroom can supplement their lessons with new ATV videos produced by Kalkomey Enterprises, Inc.

“These new safety videos are a fun way for ATV riders to learn how to stay safe,” said Kurt Kalkomey, president of Kalkomey Enterprises, Inc. “Each of the six new videos are about 5 minutes long, so instructors can plug them into their lesson plans, whether they're teaching 4-H youth, Boy Scouts or students at an ATV safety class.”

The new ATV safety videos feature professional actors that students can easily relate to and attention-getting graphics. The videos are created to entertain students while delivering need-to-know safety information. Topics covered in this series of six videos include ATV safety gear, matching the rider to the ride, how to conduct a pre-ride inspection, basic riding skills, riding smart and reducing risks, and loading and unloading an ATV.

Youth leaders who teach ATV safety can order the new videos on a menu-driven DVD. For pricing information and to place orders, email videos(at)kalkomey(dot)com or call 800-830-2268.

About Kalkomey

Kalkomey, parent company of Today's ORV Rider and offroad-ed.com, is an official provider of recreational safety education products for all 50 states. An American company based in Dallas, Texas, Kalkomey produces print and Internet courses that have provided official safety certification since 1995. Kalkomey offers safety courses in boating, hunting, bowhunting, and operating off-road vehicles and snowmobiles. For more information, visit kalkomey.com.

