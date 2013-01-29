LightArrow Adds to its Impressive List of Integrations by Enhancing LifeTopix with Asana Support

The LifeTopix top personal productivity, calendar, and life management app now includes inte­gra­tion of projects and tasks from Asana in the LifeTopix 5.2 update. This enhancement rein­forces LightArrow's mis­sion for users to lever­age their existing data, including projects and tasks from Asana, seamlessly, all in one place on their mobile devices, and in context.

LightArrow, Inc. announces the addition of Asana to its already impressive list of products to which its LifeTopix app integrates, reinforcing the company's mis­sion for users to lever­age existing data with­out any extra effort — in con­text — and in one place. This integration also strengthens the "Getting Things Done®” or “GTD®” method support, by enabling productivity enthusiasts to focus their attention on taking action on tasks, instead of trying to remember them. The online inte­gra­tions con­sist of Ever­note, Drop­box, Google Drive and Docs, Google Tasks, Too­dledo Tasks and Notes, Face­book, and Twit­ter — and now Asana. The native device apps that Life­Topix inte­grates with include Cal­en­dar, Con­tacts, Maps, Reminders, Email, Mes­sages, Pho­tos, Videos, and Location Services.

LifeTopix syncs Asana projects and tasks across LifeTopix and Asana, which enables users to manage their work-related or personal Asana projects and tasks directly in LifeTopix on their iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. The integration allows users to see and manage dated and undated tasks from Asana directly in their LifeTopix Agenda view, LifeTopix Calendar, and LifeTopix Projects + Tasks topic on their mobile device while on the go. The ability to see Asana tasks directly in the Calendar and Agenda view makes managing users' time easier because they are able to see a high-level view of everything that's on their agenda each day, week, month, and year — in context with everything they have planned in their life. LifeTopix device reminders make sure that users are aware of tasks that are due making sure that users take action and that tasks don't fall through the cracks. This integration makes time management more efficient for LifeTopix users because they can manage their Asana tasks in conjunction with their LifeTopix tasks — without frequent app hopping.

“User data by definition is all over the place, both online and on the device. Unlike the myriad of simple apps that do just one thing, a primary component of our strategy is organizing that data in one place,” said Shashi Velur, Integration Architect at LightAr­row. “We integrate with the best-of-breed services our users use the most, and make their data easily accessible in the context of projects, trips, events, and more.”

Along with the Asana integration, the 5.2 updates includes drawing and writing using natural handwriting; emailing or calling contacts displayed via search results; adding status to appointments (confirmed, unconfirmed, completed, or canceled); faster iCloud syncing and data loading; viewing of all day calendar events in Day and Week views; and better control of what displays on calendars with enhanced calendar filters.

Pric­ing and Availability

Life­Topix 5.2 is avail­able imme­di­ately from the Apple App Store as a free update for any­one with pre­vi­ous Life­Topix ver­sions. For new users, Life­Topix 5.2 is avail­able for a lim­ited time at a spe­cial price of 99 cents. As a uni­ver­sal app, a sin­gle pur­chase enti­tles the buyer to use this top pro­duc­tiv­ity app on their iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

About LightAr­row

Head­quar­tered in Austin, Texas, LightAr­row, Inc. (http://www.lightarrow.com) was founded in 2009 by a team of vision­ar­ies who have ded­i­cated their pro­fes­sional careers to the chal­lenge of lever­ag­ing state-of-the-art infor­ma­tion tech­nol­ogy to solve prob­lems that mat­ter to peo­ple. Their mis­sion is to build intel­li­gent, world-class soft­ware prod­ucts that dra­mat­i­cally improve their cus­tomers' every­day lives. The com­pany has exten­sive expe­ri­ence deliv­er­ing qual­ity solu­tions to some of the most sophis­ti­cated cus­tomers in the world and are very proud of their suc­cess­ful track record.

